Industrias Unidas, S.A. De C.V. Consolidated Results of Operations for Q2 2018

Industrias Unidas, S.A. de C.V. (“IUSA” or the “Company”) has announced its unaudited results for the first six months ended June 30 of 2018. Figures are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (“MFRS”), which are different in certain respects from Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The results from any interim period are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for a full fiscal year. Unless stated otherwise, reference herein to “Pesos”, “pesos”, or “Ps.” are to pesos, the legal currency of Mexico and references to “U.S. dollars”, “dollars”, “U.S. $” or “$” are to United States dollars, the legal currency of the United States of America. Except as otherwise indicated, all peso amounts are presented herein in pesos with purchasing power as of June 30, 2018 and in pesos with their historical value for other dates cited. The dollar translations provided in this document are calculated solely for the convenience of the reader using an exchange rate of Ps. 19.87 per U.S. dollar, the exchange rate published by Banco de Mexico, the country’s central bank, on June 29, 2018.

Six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to six months ended June 30, 2017.

The following table summarizes our results of operations for the first six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017:

(Figures in Millions of Pesos) For the first six months ended June 30, 2017 2018 Revenues 8,283.4 10,061.0 Cost of Sales 7,053.9 8,861.8 Gross Profit 1,229.5 1,199.2 Selling and Administrative Expenses 891.0 737.8 Operating Income (Loss) 338.5 461.4 Other Expenses - Net (30.3) (104.4) Comprehensive Financing Result 219.1 (343.9) Taxes and Statutory Employee Profit Sharing (116.8) 29.6 Equity in Income (Loss) of Associated Companies 16.6 19.0 Consolidated Net Income (Loss) 660.7 2.5 D&A 236.6 246.7 EBITDA 1/ 575.1 708.1

1/ EBITDA for any period is defined as consolidated net income (loss) excluding i) depreciation and amortization, ii) total net comprehensive financing result (which is comprised of net interest expense, exchange gain or loss, monetary position gain or loss and other Financing costs), iii) other expenses net, iv) income tax and statutory employee profit sharing and v) equity in income (loss) of associated companies. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternate measure of net income or operating income, as determined on a consolidated basis using amounts derived from statements of operations prepared in accordance with MFRS, or as an indicator of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activity as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA is not a recognized term under MFRS or U.S. GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activity as a measure of liquidity.

Our consolidated net income for the first six months ended June 30, 2018 was Ps.2.5 million (US$0.1 million), compared to a net income of Ps.660.7 million in the same period of 2017. This change is primarily due to an exchange loss driven by the Mexican peso appreciation and the increase in our operating income driven by better margins of sale.

Revenues

Our net revenues for the first six months of 2018 increased 21.5% to Ps.10,061.0 million (US$506.3 million) from Ps.8,283.4 million in the same period of 2017. This increase was the result of increase our sales margin, driven by market conditions, and the increase of Comex copper prices which were passed into the final selling price of our copper products.

Our costs and revenues follow copper prices very closely since the market practice is to pass on to the buyer changes in raw material price.

Our sales are primarily to customers engaged in the commercial, industrial and residential construction, and their related maintenance and renovation activities. We also sell to customers engaged in electrical power generation, transmission and distribution and to the sector of gas, water and air conduction in the Heating, Ventilation, Air conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR).

Our revenues consist mainly of sales of copper-based products (tubing, wire, cable and alloys) and electrical products.

By country of production, approximately 58.3% of our revenues in the first six months ended June 30, 2018 came from products manufactured in Mexico and the remaining 41.7% from products manufactured in the U.S.

In terms of sales by region during the first six months ended June 30, 2018 we derived approximately 47.3% of our revenues from sales to customers in the United States, 50.5% from customers in Mexico and 2.2% from the rest of the world (“ROW”).

In terms of volume, consolidated sales of copper products during the first six months ended June 30, 2018 increased by 4.3% as compared to the same period in 2017:

(Metric tons) For the first six months ended June 30, Copper Products Volume Sales 2/ 2017 2018 USA 27,169 27,685 México 14,509 15,704 ROW 903 1,009 Total 42,582 44,398 2/ Includes aluminum wire and cable

Cost of sales

Our cost of sales in the first six months ended June 30, 2018 increased by 25.6% to Ps.8,861.8 million (US$445.9 million) from Ps.7,053.9 million in the same period of 2017. As percentage of revenues, cost of sales was 88.1% and 85.2% respectively.

We do continue to reduce our cost base through several initiatives, including plant scheduling, raw material handling, and overall manufacturing overhead costs. According to our accounting policies, we make an inventory valuation at average purchase price. In the case of copper cathodes, an aftermath adjustment is required due to the quotation period agreed with the suppliers (M+1). This initiative allows us to hedge purchases for 30 days at no additional cost. The adjustment is recorded to the cost of sales in the month in which it occurs.

Gross Profit

Our gross profit in the first six months ended June 30, 2018 decreased 2.5% to Ps.1,199.2 million (US$60.3 million) from Ps.1,229.5 million in the same period of 2017. As percentage of sales, gross profit in 2018 was 11.9% vs 14.8% in 2017.

Selling and Administrative Expenses

Our selling and administrative expenses in the first six months ended June 30, 2018 decreased 17.2% to Ps737.8 million from Ps.891.0 in the same period of 2017.

Operating Income (Loss)

Our operating income in the first six months ended June 30, 2018 increased 36.3% to Ps.461.4 million (U.S. $ 23.2 million) from Ps.338.5 in the same period of 2017.

EBITDA

In the first six months ended June 30, 2018 our EBITDA increased 23.1% to Ps.708.1 million (or US$35.6 million), from Ps. 575.1 million in the same period of 2017. The corresponding depreciation and amortization figures are Ps.246.7 million for January to June 2018 and Ps.236.6 million for the same period of 2017.

Comprehensive Financing Result

The following table shows our comprehensive financing result for the first six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018:

(Figures in Millions of Pesos) For the first six months ended June 30, 2017 2018 Interest Expense (351.3) (321.4) Interest Income 21.1 26.3 Exchange Gain (Loss) - Net 551.1 (44.9) Other Financing Costs (1.8) (3.9) Comprehensive Financing Result 219.1 (343.9)

Our comprehensive financing result in the first six months ended June 30, 2018 was a cost of Ps.343.9 million compared to a benefit of Ps.219.1 million in the same period of 2017. This was explained mainly by the depreciation of the Mexican peso against the US dollar. The exchange rate at the end of 2017 was $19.66 and at the end of June of 2018 was $19.87

Taxes and Statutory Employee Profit Sharing

The provision for current and deferred income taxes and statutory employee profit sharing in the first six months ended June 30, 2018 was a expense of Ps.29.6 million compared to a benefit of Ps.116.8 million in the same period of 2017.

Consolidated Net Income (Loss)

Our consolidated net income for the first six months ended June 30, 2018 was Ps.2.5 million (US$0.1 million), compared to a net income of Ps.660.7 million in the same period of 2017.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents for Ps.216.4 million (U.S. $10.9 million). Our policy is to invest available cash in short-term instruments issued by Mexican and U.S. banks as well as in securities issued by the governments of Mexico and the U.S.

Our cash flow from operations and operating margins are significantly influenced by world market prices for raw copper, as quoted by COMEX and the London Metal Exchange (“LME”). Copper prices are subject to significant market fluctuations; average copper prices increased 19.2% in the first six months ended June 30, 2018 to $3.12 US dollar per pound from $2.62 US dollar per pound in the same period of 2017.

We obtain short-term financing from various sources, including Mexican and international banks. Short-term financing consists in part of lines of credit denominated in pesos and dollars. As of June 30, 2018, our outstanding short-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt totaled Ps.2,526.1 million (U.S. $127.1 million), all of which was dollar-denominated.

On the same date, our outstanding consolidated long-term debt, excluding current portion thereof, totaled Ps.4,872.2 million (U.S.$245.2 million), all of which was dollar-denominated.

Accounts receivable from third parties as of June 30, 2018 were Ps.3,897 million (U.S.$196.1 million). Days outstanding in the domestic market were 31 days as of June 30, 2018.

Debt Obligations

The following table summarizes our debt as of June 30, 2018:

Consolidated debt June 30, 2017 (In Millions of Pesos) U.S. subsidiaries debt 1,474.9 Mexican debt 5,923.5 Total 7,398.4

This total includes the restructured debt of the Company.

Capital Expenditures

For the first six months ended June 30, 2018, we invested Ps. 131.4 million (U.S. $ 6.6 million) in capital expenditure projects, mainly related to expansion of production and maintenance.

In the first six months ended June 30, 2018 our capital expenditures were allocated by segments as follows: 37.3% to copper tubing, 2.8% to wire and cable, 7.7% to valves and controls, 6.1% to electrical products and the remaining 46.1% to other divisions. By geographic region 63.6% of total capital expenditures were invested in our Mexican facilities and the remaining 36.4% in the U.S.

You should read this document in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2018, including the notes to those statements.

