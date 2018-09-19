Industrias Unidas, S.A. De C.V. Consolidated Results of Operations for Q2 2018

Industrias Unidas, S.A. de C.V. (“IUSA” or the “Company”) has announced
its unaudited results for the first six months ended June 30 of 2018.
Figures are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with Mexican
Financial Reporting Standards (“MFRS”), which are different in certain
respects from Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United
States (“U.S. GAAP”). The results from any interim period are not
necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for a full
fiscal year. Unless stated otherwise, reference herein to “Pesos”,
“pesos”, or “Ps.” are to pesos, the legal currency of Mexico and
references to “U.S. dollars”, “dollars”, “U.S. $” or “$” are to United
States dollars, the legal currency of the United States of America.
Except as otherwise indicated, all peso amounts are presented herein in
pesos with purchasing power as of June 30, 2018 and in pesos with their
historical value for other dates cited. The dollar translations provided
in this document are calculated solely for the convenience of the reader
using an exchange rate of Ps. 19.87 per U.S. dollar, the exchange rate
published by Banco de Mexico, the country’s central bank, on June 29,
2018.
Six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to six months ended June 30,
2017.
The following table summarizes our results of operations for the first
six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017:
|
|
|
|
(Figures in Millions of Pesos)
|
|
|
|
For the first six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
|
|
8,283.4
|
|
10,061.0
|
Cost of Sales
|
|
|
7,053.9
|
|
8,861.8
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
1,229.5
|
|
1,199.2
|
Selling and Administrative Expenses
|
|
|
891.0
|
|
737.8
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
|
|
338.5
|
|
461.4
|
Other Expenses - Net
|
|
|
(30.3)
|
|
(104.4)
|
Comprehensive Financing Result
|
|
|
219.1
|
|
(343.9)
|
Taxes and Statutory Employee Profit Sharing
|
|
|
(116.8)
|
|
29.6
|
Equity in Income (Loss) of Associated Companies
|
|
|
16.6
|
|
19.0
|
Consolidated Net Income (Loss)
|
|
|
660.7
|
|
2.5
|
D&A
|
|
|
236.6
|
|
246.7
|
EBITDA 1/
|
|
|
575.1
|
|
708.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/ EBITDA for any period is defined as consolidated net income (loss)
excluding i) depreciation and amortization, ii) total net comprehensive
financing result (which is comprised of net interest expense, exchange
gain or loss, monetary position gain or loss and other Financing costs),
iii) other expenses net, iv) income tax and statutory employee profit
sharing and v) equity in income (loss) of associated companies. EBITDA
should not be considered as an alternate measure of net income or
operating income, as determined on a consolidated basis using amounts
derived from statements of operations prepared in accordance with MFRS,
or as an indicator of operating performance or to cash flows from
operating activity as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA is not a recognized
term under MFRS or U.S. GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative
to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows
from operating activity as a measure of liquidity.
Our consolidated net income for the first six months ended June 30, 2018
was Ps.2.5 million (US$0.1 million), compared to a net income of
Ps.660.7 million in the same period of 2017. This change is primarily
due to an exchange loss driven by the Mexican peso appreciation and the
increase in our operating income driven by better margins of sale.
Revenues
Our net revenues for the first six months of 2018 increased 21.5% to
Ps.10,061.0 million (US$506.3 million) from Ps.8,283.4 million in the
same period of 2017. This increase was the result of increase our sales
margin, driven by market conditions, and the increase of Comex copper
prices which were passed into the final selling price of our copper
products.
Our costs and revenues follow copper prices very closely since the
market practice is to pass on to the buyer changes in raw material price.
Our sales are primarily to customers engaged in the commercial,
industrial and residential construction, and their related maintenance
and renovation activities. We also sell to customers engaged in
electrical power generation, transmission and distribution and to the
sector of gas, water and air conduction in the Heating, Ventilation, Air
conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR).
Our revenues consist mainly of sales of copper-based products (tubing,
wire, cable and alloys) and electrical products.
By country of production, approximately 58.3% of our revenues in the
first six months ended June 30, 2018 came from products manufactured in
Mexico and the remaining 41.7% from products manufactured in the U.S.
In terms of sales by region during the first six months ended June 30,
2018 we derived approximately 47.3% of our revenues from sales to
customers in the United States, 50.5% from customers in Mexico and 2.2%
from the rest of the world (“ROW”).
In terms of volume, consolidated sales of copper products during the
first six months ended June 30, 2018 increased by 4.3% as compared to
the same period in 2017:
|
|
|
(Metric tons)
|
|
|
For the first six months ended June 30,
|
Copper Products Volume Sales 2/
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
USA
|
|
27,169
|
|
27,685
|
México
|
|
14,509
|
|
15,704
|
ROW
|
|
903
|
|
1,009
|
Total
|
|
42,582
|
|
44,398
|
2/ Includes aluminum wire and cable
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
Our cost of sales in the first six months ended June 30, 2018 increased
by 25.6% to Ps.8,861.8 million (US$445.9 million) from Ps.7,053.9
million in the same period of 2017. As percentage of revenues, cost of
sales was 88.1% and 85.2% respectively.
We do continue to reduce our cost base through several initiatives,
including plant scheduling, raw material handling, and overall
manufacturing overhead costs. According to our accounting policies, we
make an inventory valuation at average purchase price. In the case of
copper cathodes, an aftermath adjustment is required due to the
quotation period agreed with the suppliers (M+1). This initiative allows
us to hedge purchases for 30 days at no additional cost. The adjustment
is recorded to the cost of sales in the month in which it occurs.
Gross Profit
Our gross profit in the first six months ended June 30, 2018 decreased
2.5% to Ps.1,199.2 million (US$60.3 million) from Ps.1,229.5 million in
the same period of 2017. As percentage of sales, gross profit in 2018
was 11.9% vs 14.8% in 2017.
Selling and Administrative Expenses
Our selling and administrative expenses in the first six months ended
June 30, 2018 decreased 17.2% to Ps737.8 million from Ps.891.0 in the
same period of 2017.
Operating Income (Loss)
Our operating income in the first six months ended June 30, 2018
increased 36.3% to Ps.461.4 million (U.S. $ 23.2 million) from Ps.338.5
in the same period of 2017.
EBITDA
In the first six months ended June 30, 2018 our EBITDA increased 23.1%
to Ps.708.1 million (or US$35.6 million), from Ps. 575.1 million in the
same period of 2017. The corresponding depreciation and amortization
figures are Ps.246.7 million for January to June 2018 and Ps.236.6
million for the same period of 2017.
Comprehensive Financing Result
The following table shows our comprehensive financing result for the
first six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2018:
|
|
|
(Figures in Millions of Pesos)
|
|
|
For the first six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
Interest Expense
|
|
(351.3)
|
|
(321.4)
|
Interest Income
|
|
21.1
|
|
26.3
|
Exchange Gain (Loss) - Net
|
|
551.1
|
|
(44.9)
|
Other Financing Costs
|
|
(1.8)
|
|
(3.9)
|
Comprehensive Financing Result
|
|
219.1
|
|
(343.9)
|
|
|
|
|
Our comprehensive financing result in the first six months ended June
30, 2018 was a cost of Ps.343.9 million compared to a benefit of
Ps.219.1 million in the same period of 2017. This was explained mainly
by the depreciation of the Mexican peso against the US dollar. The
exchange rate at the end of 2017 was $19.66 and at the end of June of
2018 was $19.87
Taxes and Statutory Employee Profit Sharing
The provision for current and deferred income taxes and statutory
employee profit sharing in the first six months ended June 30, 2018 was
a expense of Ps.29.6 million compared to a benefit of Ps.116.8 million
in the same period of 2017.
Consolidated Net Income (Loss)
Our consolidated net income for the first six months ended June 30, 2018
was Ps.2.5 million (US$0.1 million), compared to a net income of
Ps.660.7 million in the same period of 2017.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Liquidity
As of June 30, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents for Ps.216.4
million (U.S. $10.9 million). Our policy is to invest available cash in
short-term instruments issued by Mexican and U.S. banks as well as in
securities issued by the governments of Mexico and the U.S.
Our cash flow from operations and operating margins are significantly
influenced by world market prices for raw copper, as quoted by COMEX and
the London Metal Exchange (“LME”). Copper prices are subject to
significant market fluctuations; average copper prices increased 19.2%
in the first six months ended June 30, 2018 to $3.12 US dollar per pound
from $2.62 US dollar per pound in the same period of 2017.
We obtain short-term financing from various sources, including Mexican
and international banks. Short-term financing consists in part of lines
of credit denominated in pesos and dollars. As of June 30, 2018, our
outstanding short-term debt, including the current portion of long-term
debt totaled Ps.2,526.1 million (U.S. $127.1 million), all of which was
dollar-denominated.
On the same date, our outstanding consolidated long-term debt, excluding
current portion thereof, totaled Ps.4,872.2 million (U.S.$245.2
million), all of which was dollar-denominated.
Accounts receivable from third parties as of June 30, 2018 were Ps.3,897
million (U.S.$196.1 million). Days outstanding in the domestic market
were 31 days as of June 30, 2018.
Debt Obligations
The following table summarizes our debt as of June 30, 2018:
|
Consolidated debt
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
|
(In Millions of Pesos)
|
U.S. subsidiaries debt
|
|
1,474.9
|
Mexican debt
|
|
5,923.5
|
Total
|
|
7,398.4
|
This total includes the restructured debt of the Company.
Capital Expenditures
For the first six months ended June 30, 2018, we invested Ps. 131.4
million (U.S. $ 6.6 million) in capital expenditure projects, mainly
related to expansion of production and maintenance.
In the first six months ended June 30, 2018 our capital expenditures
were allocated by segments as follows: 37.3% to copper tubing, 2.8% to
wire and cable, 7.7% to valves and controls, 6.1% to electrical products
and the remaining 46.1% to other divisions. By geographic region 63.6%
of total capital expenditures were invested in our Mexican facilities
and the remaining 36.4% in the U.S.
You should read this document in conjunction with the unaudited
consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2018, including the
notes to those statements.
