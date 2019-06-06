Industrias Unidas, S.A. de C.V. : Consolidated Results of Operations for Q4 2018

Industrias Unidas, S.A. de C.V. (“IUSA” or the “Company”) has announced
its audited results for the twelve months ended December 31 of 2018.
Figures are audited and have been prepared in accordance with Mexican
Financial Reporting Standards (“MFRS”), which are different in certain
respects from Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United
States (“U.S. GAAP”). The results from any interim period are not
necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for a full
fiscal year. Unless stated otherwise, reference herein to “Pesos”,
“pesos”, or “Ps.” are to pesos, the legal currency of Mexico and
references to “U.S. dollars”, “dollars”, “U.S. $” or “$” are to United
States dollars, the legal currency of the United States of America.
Except as otherwise indicated, all peso amounts are presented herein in
pesos with purchasing power as of December 31, 2018 and in pesos with
their historical value for other dates cited. The dollar translations
provided in this document are calculated solely for the convenience of
the reader using an exchange rate of Ps. 19.66 per U.S. dollar, the
exchange rate published by Banco de Mexico, the country’s central bank,
on December 31, 2018.
Twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to twelve months ended
December 31, 2017.
The following table summarizes our results of operations for the twelve
months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:
|
|
|
(Figures in Millions of Pesos)
|
|
|
For the twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
|
18,577.7
|
|
19,394.1
|
Cost of Sales
|
|
15,814.1
|
|
17,127.6
|
Gross Profit
|
|
2,763.6
|
|
2,266.5
|
Selling and Administrative Expenses
|
|
1,373.4
|
|
1,444.5
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
|
1,390.2
|
|
822.0
|
Other Expenses - Net
|
|
(98.4)
|
|
(99.4)
|
Comprehensive Financing Result
|
|
(401.6)
|
|
(670.2)
|
Taxes and Statutory Employee Profit Sharing
|
|
(394.5)
|
|
40.6
|
Equity in Income (Loss) of Associated Companies
|
|
36.5
|
|
36.4
|
Consolidated Net Income (Loss)
|
|
1,321.2
|
|
48.2
|
D&A
|
|
486.1
|
|
490.3
|
EBITDA 1/
|
|
1,876.3
|
|
1,312.3
1/ EBITDA for any period is defined as consolidated net income (loss)
excluding i) depreciation and amortization, ii) total net comprehensive
financing result (which is comprised of net interest expense, exchange
gain or loss, monetary position gain or loss and other Financing costs),
iii) other expenses net, iv) income tax and statutory employee profit
sharing and v) equity in income (loss) of associated companies. EBITDA
should not be considered as an alternate measure of net income or
operating income, as determined on a consolidated basis using amounts
derived from statements of operations prepared in accordance with MFRS,
or as an indicator of operating performance or to cash flows from
operating activity as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA is not a recognized
term under MFRS or U.S. GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative
to net income as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows
from operating activity as a measure of liquidity.
Our consolidated net income for the twelve months ended December 31,
2018 was Ps.48.2 million (US$2.5 million), compared to a net income of
Ps.1,321.2 million in the same period of 2017. This change is primarily
due to a less tax benefit, a cost in the comprehensive financing result
due to exchange rate variations and a decrease in our operating income,
driven for a lower margin in our sales.
Revenues
Our net revenues for the twelve months of 2018 increased 4.4% to
Ps.19,394.1 million (US$986.2 million) from Ps.18,577.7 million in the
same period of 2017. This increase was the result of increase our mix of
products, driven by market conditions, and the increase of Comex copper
prices which were passed into the final selling price of our copper
products.
Our costs and revenues follow copper prices very closely since the
market practice is to pass on to the buyer changes in raw material price.
Our sales are primarily to customers engaged in the commercial,
industrial and residential construction, and their related maintenance
and renovation activities. We also sell to customers engaged in
electrical power generation, transmission and distribution and to the
sector of gas, water and air conduction in the Heating, Ventilation, Air
conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR).
Our revenues consist mainly of sales of copper-based products (tubing,
wire, cable and alloys) and electrical products.
By country of production, approximately 60.9% of our revenues in the
twelve months ended December 31, 2018 came from products manufactured in
Mexico and the remaining 39.1% from products manufactured in the U.S.
In terms of sales by region during the twelve months ended December 31,
2018 we derived approximately 44.6% of our revenues from sales to
customers in the United States, 53.1% from customers in Mexico and 2.3%
from the rest of the world (“ROW”).
In terms of volume, consolidated sales of copper products during the
twelve months ended December 31, 2018 increased by 4.0% as compared to
the same period in 2017:
|
|
|
(Metric tons)
|
|
|
For the twelve months ended December 31,
|
Copper Products Volume Sales 2/
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
USA
|
|
52,878
|
|
53,201
|
México
|
|
29,633
|
|
32,197
|
ROW
|
|
1,684
|
|
2,153
|
Total
|
|
84,196
|
|
87,551
|
2/ Includes aluminum wire and cable
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
Our cost of sales in the first twelve months ended December 31, 2018
increased by 8.3% to Ps.17,127.6 million (US$871.0 million) from
Ps.15,814.1 million in the same period of 2017. As percentage of
revenues, cost of sales was 88.3% and 85.1% respectively.
We do continue to reduce our cost base through several initiatives,
including plant scheduling, raw material handling, and overall
manufacturing overhead costs. According to our accounting policies, we
make an inventory valuation at average purchase price. In the case of
copper cathodes, an aftermath adjustment is required due to the
quotation period agreed with the suppliers (M+1). This initiative allows
us to hedge purchases for 30 days at no additional cost. The adjustment
is recorded to the cost of sales in the month in which it occurs.
Gross Profit
Our gross profit in the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 decreased
18.0% to Ps.2,266.5 million (US$115.3 million) from Ps.2,763.6 million
in the same period of 2017. As percentage of sales, gross profit in 2018
was 11.7% vs 14.9% in 2017.
Selling and Administrative Expenses
Our selling and administrative expenses in the twelve months ended
December 31, 2018 increased 5.2% to Ps1,444.5 million from Ps.1,373.4 in
the same period of 2017.
Operating Income
Our operating income in the twelve months ended December 31, 2018
decreased to Ps.822.0 million (U.S. $ 41.8 million) from Ps.1,390.2 in
the same period of 2017.
EBITDA
In the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 our EBITDA decreased to
Ps.1,312.3 million (or US$66.7 million), from Ps. 1,876.3 million in the
same period of 2017. The corresponding depreciation and amortization
figures are Ps.490.3 million for January to December 2018 and Ps.486.1
million for the same period of 2017.
Comprehensive Financing Result
The following table shows our comprehensive financing result for the
twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2018:
|
|
|
(Figures in Millions of Pesos)
|
|
|
For the twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
Interest Expense
|
|
(729.0)
|
|
(691.6)
|
Interest Income
|
|
58.3
|
|
60.5
|
Exchange Gain (Loss) - Net
|
|
266.1
|
|
(31.7)
|
Other Financing Costs
|
|
3.0
|
|
(7.4)
|
Comprehensive Financing Result
|
|
(401.6)
|
|
(670.2)
Our comprehensive financing result in the twelve months ended December
31, 2018 was a cost of Ps.670.2 million, and at the end of December 31,
2017 was a cost of Ps.401.6 million as well. This increase was explained
mainly by the trend of the Mexican peso against the US dollar. The
exchange rate at the end of 2018 was $19.665 and at the end of December
of 2017 was $19.660 this variation of $0.005 pesos by US dollar, caused
us a little exchange loss in 2018. In the other hand, we have an
exchange gain in 2017 because of the appreciation of the Mexican peso
against the US dollar, the variation was a benefit of $0.98 pesos by one
US dollar. The exchange rate at the end of 2016 was $20.64
Taxes and Statutory Employee Profit Sharing
The provision for current and deferred income taxes and statutory
employee profit sharing in the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was
a cost of Ps.40.6 million compared to a benefit of Ps.394.5 million in
the same period of 2017.
Consolidated Net Income
Our consolidated net income for the twelve months ended December 31,
2018 was Ps.48.2 million (US$2.5 million), compared to a net income of
Ps.1,321.2 million in the same period of 2017.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Liquidity
As of December 31, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents for Ps.121.6
million (U.S. $6.2 million). Our policy is to invest available cash in
short-term instruments issued by Mexican and U.S. banks as well as in
securities issued by the governments of Mexico and the U.S.
Our cash flow from operations and operating margins are significantly
influenced by world market prices for raw copper, as quoted by COMEX and
the London Metal Exchange (“LME”). Copper prices are subject to
significant market fluctuations; average copper prices increased 4.3% in
the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 to $2.93 US dollar per pound
from $2.80 US dollar per pound in the same period of 2017.
We obtain short-term financing from various sources, including Mexican
and international banks. Short-term financing consists in part of lines
of credit denominated in pesos and dollars. As of December 31, 2018, our
outstanding short-term debt, including the current portion of long-term
debt totaled Ps.1,969.9 million (U.S. $100.2 million), all of which was
dollar denominated.
On the same date, our outstanding consolidated long-term debt, excluding
current portion thereof, totaled Ps.4,551.9 million (U.S.$231.5
million), all of which was dollar denominated.
Accounts receivable from third parties as of December 31, 2018 were
Ps.3,566.1 million (U.S.$181.3 million). Days outstanding in the
domestic market were 34 days as of December 31, 2018.
Debt Obligations
The following table summarizes our debt as of December 31, 2018:
|
Consolidated debt
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
(In Millions of Pesos)
|
U.S. subsidiaries debt
|
|
1,194.7
|
Mexican debt
|
|
5,327.2
|
Total
|
|
6,521.9
This total includes the restructured debt of the Company.
Capital Expenditures
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, we invested Ps. 186.2
million (U.S. $ 9.5 million) in capital expenditure projects, mainly
related to expansion of production and maintenance.
In the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 our capital expenditures
were allocated by segments as follows: 45.3% to copper tubing, 5.8% to
wire and cable, 12.8% to valves and controls, 6.5% to electrical
products and the remaining 29.6% to other divisions. By geographic
region 56.7% of total capital expenditures were invested in our Mexican
facilities and the remaining 43.3% in the U.S.
You should read this document in conjunction with the audited
consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018, including the
notes to those statements.
