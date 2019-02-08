Industry Awards Honor 10 Years of Proven Talent Satisfaction for The Delta Companies

DALLAS, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delta Companies (TDC), a leading healthcare staffing firm for providers nationwide, announced that three of its business units—Delta Locum Tenens, Delta Healthcare Providers, and Delta Physician Placement—have been honored with several 2019 Best of Staffing® Awards from ClearlyRated. The results were announced February 7, 2019.



According to ClearlyRated’s website, “Best of Staffing® is an industry award recognizing staffing firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent.”

The 2019 awards mark the tenth consecutive year Delta Locum Tenens and Delta Healthcare Providers have earned the Best of Staffing® Talent Satisfaction Award.

This year is also the fifth consecutive year ClearlyRated recognized Delta Healthcare Providers with the Diamond Award for Client Satisfaction as well as the Diamond Award for Talent Satisfaction. A firm’s initial Diamond Award recognizes service excellence for five consecutive years.

Delta Physician Placement received its inaugural Diamond Award for Client Satisfaction this year.

“These awards are a huge accomplishment for The Delta Companies and our teams are thrilled to receive such prestigious honors from ClearlyRated,” said Bill Tracewell, CEO of The Delta Companies. “Everyone at our staffing firm works tirelessly for candidates and clients. I see this dedication in every phone call, email, and minute of research. For Delta Locum Tenens and Delta Healthcare Providers to earn recognition for an entire decade directly reflects the hard work and commitment our teams give every single day.”

ABOUT THE DELTA COMPANIES

The Delta Companies offer permanent and temporary healthcare staffing and physician recruitment solutions nationwide for physicians, physician extenders, therapy and other allied healthcare professionals. Physician staffing services are represented by Delta Physician Placement and Delta Locum Tenens . All other allied healthcare staffing services are represented by Delta Healthcare Providers .

