Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Industry Awards Honor 10 Years of Proven Talent Satisfaction for The Delta Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 10:39am EST

DALLAS, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delta Companies (TDC), a leading healthcare staffing firm for providers nationwide, announced that three of its business units—Delta Locum Tenens, Delta Healthcare Providers, and Delta Physician Placement—have been honored with several 2019 Best of Staffing® Awards from ClearlyRated. The results were announced February 7, 2019.

According to ClearlyRated’s website, “Best of Staffing® is an industry award recognizing staffing firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent.”

The 2019 awards mark the tenth consecutive year Delta Locum Tenens and Delta Healthcare Providers have earned the Best of Staffing® Talent Satisfaction Award.

This year is also the fifth consecutive year ClearlyRated recognized Delta Healthcare Providers with the Diamond Award for Client Satisfaction as well as the Diamond Award for Talent Satisfaction. A firm’s initial Diamond Award recognizes service excellence for five consecutive years.

Delta Physician Placement received its inaugural Diamond Award for Client Satisfaction this year.

“These awards are a huge accomplishment for The Delta Companies and our teams are thrilled to receive such prestigious honors from ClearlyRated,” said Bill Tracewell, CEO of The Delta Companies. “Everyone at our staffing firm works tirelessly for candidates and clients. I see this dedication in every phone call, email, and minute of research. For Delta Locum Tenens and Delta Healthcare Providers to earn recognition for an entire decade directly reflects the hard work and commitment our teams give every single day.”

ABOUT THE DELTA COMPANIES

The Delta Companies offer permanent and temporary healthcare staffing and physician recruitment solutions nationwide for physicians, physician extenders, therapy and other allied healthcare professionals. Physician staffing services are represented by Delta Physician Placement and Delta Locum Tenens. All other allied healthcare staffing services are represented by Delta Healthcare Providers.

For More Information, Contact:

Eric Sasser
VP of Advertising, The Delta Companies
3400 Olympus
Suite 500
Dallas, Texas 75019
(800) 521-5060 x4600
PR@thedeltacompanies.com
http://www.thedeltacompanies.com

TDC-logo-web.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:55aRGC RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:54aGerman banks manoeuvre in Washington to temper Russia sanction risk
RE
10:54aFANCAMP EXPLORATION : begins drilling on its Baie Verte Brompton gold property in the Beauce
AQ
10:53aTOYOTA MOTOR : 2020 Toyota Tacoma Positioned to Continue Segment Leadership with Host of New Upgrades; Electronically Power Adjustable Driver Seat Added to Most Grades; Upgraded Multimedia with Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Amazon Alexa Compatibility, Available 8' Touchscreen
AQ
10:53aINOGEN : Short seller Carson Block targets medical device company Inogen
RE
10:53aBRIDGESTONE : Firestone extends exclusive tire supplier partnership with ntt indycar series through 2025
AQ
10:53aTOYOTA MOTOR : RAV4 Drivers Earn Trail Cred' Thanks to New TRD Off-Road Treatment; 2020 RAV4 TRD Off-Road Suspension Inspired by Rally RAV4 Race Team; Standard Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive; Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail All-Terrain Tires; TRD 18-inch Flow-Formed Matte Black Aluminum Wheels; Exclusive TRD Exterior and Interior Features; Standard Safety Sense (TSS 2.0)
AQ
10:53aTOYOTA MOTOR : 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Opens Path to Family Adventures, Leads Charge for Updates on all TRD Pro Models
AQ
10:53aGENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM G500 EARNS INNOVATION AWARD FOR SETTING NEW SAFETY STANDARDS; Technologically Advanced G500 Adds More Accolades
AQ
10:53aTATA MOTORS : Q3FY19 Financial Results; Key Highlights for Q3FY19; Tata Motors Group Consolidated Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Singapore police raid Wirecard office following FT reports
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. considers withdrawal of zero tariffs for India - sources
4DOMETIC GROUP : DOMETIC : REPORT ON THE FOURTH QUARTER 2018
5TOTAL : TOTAL : Discovers Gas in Western Cape

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.