Industry Expert Publishes White Paper Highlighting Effective Retirement Asset Protection Using Great American Life’s Fee-Based Annuity

Great American Life’s Index Protector 7SM was the first
fee-based fixed-indexed annuity to hit the market in 2016. And now, it’s
getting the attention of industry expert Dr. Wade Pfau, Ph.D., CFA and
professor of retirement income.
Dr. Pfau recently published a white paper that explores the risks of
traditional fixed income investments and sheds light on how Great
American Life’s fixed-indexed annuity can play a pivotal role in
managing risk in pre-retirement years.
“Fixed-indexed annuities can function as an asset class within an
accumulation portfolio to better manage downside risk, while still
allowing participation in market upside,” Pfau explained. “This can
better set the stage for retirement and generate more lifetime
retirement income from a given asset base.”
Tony Compton, Great American Life Divisional Vice President of B/D and
RIA Sales, says the low interest rate environment presents a unique
challenge for today’s investment advisors.
“Not only are advisors navigating lower fixed income returns, but also
an equity market that’s approaching all-time highs. This combination has
many advisors looking for alternative solutions to help clients generate
higher returns without taking on too much risk,” Compton said. “We’re
honored to have an esteemed expert like Dr. Pfau recognize how our
product can help fulfill the need.”
Visit GreatAmericanRIA.com
to access Dr. Pfau’s white paper, along with a cutting-edge portfolio
simulator tool and more resources that simplify the annuity experience
for advisors and the clients they serve.
Great American Life Insurance Company® is a member of Great
American Insurance Group® and is rated “A+” by Standard &
Poor’s and “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best for financial strength and
operating performance. For more information about Great American Life’s
offerings in the RIA market, please contact Donna Carrelli, Divisional
Vice President, Marketing Services, 513-412-1518 or dcarrelli@gaig.com.
About Great
American Insurance Group
The annuity operations of Great American Insurance Group (GAIG) offer
retirement solutions through the sale of traditional fixed,
fixed-indexed and variable-indexed annuities in the retail,
broker-dealer, financial institutions and registered investment advisor
markets. Annuity subsidiaries include Great American Life Insurance
Company® and Annuity Investors Life Insurance Company®.
GAIG’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company,
Great American Insurance Company. The members of GAIG are subsidiaries
of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG). AFG’s common stock is listed
and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG. AFG is a
Fortune 500 Company with assets of $61 billion as of June 30, 2018.
Learn more at GAIG.com.
S&P rating affirmed February 23, 2018. “A+” is fifth highest of 21
categories. A.M. Best rating affirmed August 17, 2018. “A”
(Excellent) is third highest out of 16 categories.
