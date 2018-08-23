Industry Expert Publishes White Paper Highlighting Effective Retirement Asset Protection Using Great American Life’s Fee-Based Annuity

Great American Life’s Index Protector 7SM was the first fee-based fixed-indexed annuity to hit the market in 2016. And now, it’s getting the attention of industry expert Dr. Wade Pfau, Ph.D., CFA and professor of retirement income.

Dr. Pfau recently published a white paper that explores the risks of traditional fixed income investments and sheds light on how Great American Life’s fixed-indexed annuity can play a pivotal role in managing risk in pre-retirement years.

“Fixed-indexed annuities can function as an asset class within an accumulation portfolio to better manage downside risk, while still allowing participation in market upside,” Pfau explained. “This can better set the stage for retirement and generate more lifetime retirement income from a given asset base.”

Tony Compton, Great American Life Divisional Vice President of B/D and RIA Sales, says the low interest rate environment presents a unique challenge for today’s investment advisors.

“Not only are advisors navigating lower fixed income returns, but also an equity market that’s approaching all-time highs. This combination has many advisors looking for alternative solutions to help clients generate higher returns without taking on too much risk,” Compton said. “We’re honored to have an esteemed expert like Dr. Pfau recognize how our product can help fulfill the need.”

