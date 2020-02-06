Industry Experts at Infiniti Research Locate Some of the Key Challenges in Manufacturing Regenerative Medicines | Read the Complete Article for More Insights

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on identifying key regenerative medicine manufacturing challenges. This article covers:

An overview of the regenerative medicines market in the United States

Key challenges facing manufacturers of regenerative medicine

"Regenerative medicine will transform the way most chronic diseases are treated in the United States," says a healthcare industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Regenerative medicine is currently the hive of innovation in modern science with far-reaching benefits for big pharma, healthcare systems, and patient outcomes. We can expect a rapid pace of development in the US regenerative medicine market over the next decade. Some of the key factors fueling demand include the increasing investments in R&D activities and the rising incidence of chronic diseases in the country. Leading vendors have enhanced their R&D investments to develop innovative medical therapies, which is driving the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, M&A and strategic alliances among vendors will have a significant impact on the overall market growth and innovation. Nevertheless, the actual delivery of regenerative medicines has proven to be rather challenging with several roadblocks to commercially viable therapies that are capable of catering to unmet clinical needs. In this article, based on a series of discussions with industry analysts at Infiniti Research, we highlight some of the most relevant and pressing manufacturing challenges in regenerative medicine products. According to experts at Infiniti Research, some of the key challenges of manufacturing regenerative medicine includes manufacturing expense, design quality, biomaterials challenges, and supply chain challenges.

