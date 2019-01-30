Industry First: Nativo Launches Important Safety Information (ISI) for Pharmaceutical Advertisers' Programmatic Branded Content Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nativo , the leading unified technology platform for in-feed and branded content advertising, today announced Nativo Important Safety Information (ISI), which enables pharmaceutical advertisers to clearly disclose associated risks for specific drugs, treatments or devices across various branded content executions for both directly managed and programmatic campaigns.



Nativo Important Safety Information (ISI) is now programmatically available on both native display ad units and native articles.





"The FDA’s legal requirements for pharmaceutical ads have historically posed cumbersome challenges for branded content executions—the long disclosure text can really hamper a consumer’s experience," said Jay Freedman , CRO at Nativo. "Now, Nativo’s unique ability to offer in-feed content solutions that support ISI programmatically frees pharmaceutical advertisers to engage consumers in a more meaningful way that isn’t limited by legal restrictions."

With healthcare and pharma projected to surpass $3.1 billion in digital ad spend this year, advertisers have the opportunity to expand and accelerate mid-funnel performance with branded content executions that reach, engage and educate prospective patients with valuable information needed to make decisions about their health.

Nativo ISI’s programmatic capabilities will accelerate advertisers’ ability to scale branded content initiatives as part of their broader digital marketing strategy. Agencies and advertisers have already been using Nativo ISI for native display ads and native articles in directly managed campaigns to ensure FDA compliance for branded content programs.

With Nativo, Publicis Health Media (PHM) will launch the market’s first programmatic branded content campaigns leveraging ISI.

“Nativo has always stayed ahead of the curve when it comes to providing solutions that empower our clients to deliver high impact, branded content experiences,” said Andrea Palmer , Chief Strategy Officer at Publicis Health Media. “No other provider can activate ISI programmatically across multiple native formats, so working with Nativo gives us a huge competitive advantage and affords our clients new types of creative opportunities to engage with consumers.”

To learn more about Nativo ISI, contact Nativo at advertising@nativo.com .

About Nativo

Nativo is the leading advertising technology platform for brand advertisers and open web publishers to distribute, optimize, and measure brand content and native advertising. Nativo arms brand advertisers with a comprehensive catalog of native formats and the ultimate content advertising platform that combines automation and insights for the highest-quality reach and clearest ROI. For media companies, Nativo provides an integrated native technology stack that makes it easy to sell, deploy, and optimize native ads across their media properties expanding their revenue potential while delivering a better, non-interruptive experience for their audiences. Learn more at www.nativo.com .





