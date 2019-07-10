Industry-First Platform by Backbone Enables Direct-to-Consumer Brands to Double-Down on Data-Driven Decisions

The World’s Leading Designers & Brands such as Outdoor Voices, Parachute Home, and Warby Parker Embrace Backbone’s Cloud-Based Platform for Intelligent Product Development and Design

Backbone announced today a new cloud-based platform offering complete with integrated workflows and functionality to drastically improve product development for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands in the consumer goods space. This innovative and much needed platform surfaces at a time where industry executives generally view consumer shifts enabled by technology as the most important trend for the year according to the 2019 State of Fashion Report from McKinsey.

The platform is already in use by an elite group of more than 150 of the hottest in-demand apparel, accessories, footwear, furniture, textile and consumer goods companies including industry innovators like Black Diamond, Blank NYC, Backcountry, Chubbies, Peter Millar, Plae, Roka, Todd Snyder, Uppababy, Faherty and many others.

Backbone provides single-source, end-to-end solutions to empower brands in highly competitive and evolving markets. Because Backbone is an open API system, users can seamlessly push and pull data from other work-related apps like Shopify, Netsuite, and Slack. Its cloud-based infrastructure enables users to access their data anywhere, any time. Backbone's modern interface allows for company-wide collaboration to eliminate confusion, errors, and miscommunication throughout the production process. While competitors in the lifecycle space have largely iterated on applications originally developed many years ago, Backbone employs ultramodern technologies and with its latest release, has the most intuitive interface and workflow in the industry.

“Brands across the globe have been racking their brains for decades on how to improve processes with better speed, visibility and the collaboration expected of a modern product making tool,” said Matthew Klein, CEO of Backbone. “Today, Backbone’s industry-defining solution will bring new opportunities to companies that are desperately seeking to compete in a competitive and fast-paced market as they move to the direct-to-consumer business model.”

Also included in the 2019 State of Fashion Report from McKinsey, the word that comes to the minds of most executives (34 percent) when describing the industry is “changing.” The second and third most common words are “digital” and “fast.” The new offering from Backbone solves current issues that companies face concerning inadequate and outdated infrastructure unable to meet the demands of today’s market. With this launch, Backbone is affording product-making industries with a complete suite of tools that enable smarter data-backed decisions with an interface that is recognizable and easy to learn. These tools are incorporated into a SaaS platform that allows for flexibility, control, and customization that digitally-native brands need.

Backbone’s Chief Product Officer and co-founder Andrew Klein explains “We built Backbone for entrepreneurs – designers, developers, and product companies changing the industry - to help them streamline the complexities throughout the manufacturing process and make their supply chains able to adapt to the ever-changing retail landscape.” This lends to Backbone’s strategy of attracting DTC-focused brands who need every advantage to compete.

Tiffany Tam, a designer at Betabrand, appreciates Backbone’s accessibility. “Everyone on my team can use our central hub to look up information, and because Backbone is cloud-based, we can access that information from anywhere.” Meghan McGrady, product development manager from Parachute Home, has seen improvement in her team’s ROI through Backbone. “Time savings for my lean team is important, and Backbone has helped streamline our process and has kept us on track for our goals.” John Weld, president of Immersion Research, an outdoor product company, summarizes his experience simply. "Backbone works. The other way didn't."

About Backbone

Backbone PLM is a cloud-based, next-generation workflow solution that streamlines the complex manufacturing process for consumer goods companies of all sizes. The all-in-one platform boosts productivity, reduces errors, improves visibility and helps companies get their products to market faster. Backbone centralizes all design, development and production information, and offers automated data importing from clients’ own systems and data management through an intuitive and easy to use interface. Backbone is ready for your next innovation, to learn more about how we can help visit backboneplm.com.

