Industry Leaders Discuss How Coronavirus Is Impacting Entertainment in a Stage 32 Virtual Panel Webinar Featuring Elsa Ramo of Ramo Law, Andrew Fried of Netflix's CHEER, Tracy Christian of TCA Management and More

04/02/2020 | 06:16pm EDT

Stage 32, the global leader in entertainment industry education, is hosting a virtual panel in assessment of the Coronavirus’ current and future impacts in a webinar at 1pm PDT this Friday, April 3.

The webinar will be hosted by Stage 32’s Managing Director, Amanda Toney, who has programmed over 1,200 hours on virtual education for the platform, and Founding and Managing Partner Elsa Ramo of Ramo Law PC, who will moderate a panel of entertainment industry leaders.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has hit all aspects of the entertainment industry so hard because movies and scripted TV series can’t be created via Zoom,” said Ramo, who Variety named one of “Hollywood’s New Leaders in Law and Finance.”

Others on the panel include a production company CEO (Andrew Fried, producer of NETFLIX’s CHEER and CHEF’S TABLE, and President of Boardwalk Pictures), a lender (Viviana Zarragoitia, Vice President of Three Point Capital), lender counsel (Carolyn Hunt of Barnes & Thornburg LLP), and a talent representative (Agent Tracy Christian of TCA Management).

“When the quarantining began, we made a promise to deliver free and vital education to our global member base,” said Stage 32 Chief Executive Officer Richard Botto. “This panel is the latest in our continuing efforts and promises to be our most important to date. The goal is to take away the fear and anxiety, and to provide an accurate account of what’s truly happening in the industry.”

“The panel will discuss how producers, lenders, talent, and distributors are adapting to the shutdown, how existing and future productions are being handled, and most importantly, how we can strategically plan and learn for the future during this uncertain period,” Ramo said.

To register for the free event, visit the Stage 32 website.

Stage 32, founded in 2011 by Richard "RB" Botto, works with over 500 industry professionals and executives worldwide who provide education, instruction and professional opportunities for members of the platform. Stage 32 currently has over 1,200 hours of exclusive film, television and digital craft and business education in its library. Its members use the platform daily to build their network, take online webinars, classes and labs, find work and cast and crew their projects. Stage 32 members range from students to Emmy, BAFTA and Academy Award Winners.

Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, directors, distributors, studios and production entities in all transactional aspects of film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients’ financial, legal and business position in the financing, production, and exploitation of their content.


© Business Wire 2020
