Industry Leaders Partner for First-Annual Oregon Housing Economic Summit

Associations representing Oregon’s home builders, bankers and REALTORS® are partnering for the first-ever Oregon Housing Economic Summit (“Summit”), taking place January 16, 2020 in Salem. The event brings leading housing industry experts, economists, and Oregon legislators together to discuss the state’s housing and economic environment and barriers facing the industry.

“Oregon Realtors®, home builders and lenders are at the forefront of Oregon’s housing economy. We are proud to lead this important conversation about expanding housing opportunities and homeownership for all Oregonians,” says Jenny Pakula, CEO of Oregon Association of REALTORS®.

Presented by the Oregon Home Builders Association, the Oregon Bankers Association and the Oregon Association of REALTORS®, the Oregon Housing Economic Summit aims to build consensus around solutions to Oregon’s housing crisis. The event begins at 1:00 pm with a keynote address on Oregon’s economy, followed by economic, industry and legislative panel discussions. The formal program concludes at 5:00 p.m. and is followed by a cocktail reception.

The Summit is open to the public, but space is limited. Individuals interested in attending are encouraged to register early. Registration fees are $49 per person. Table sponsorships are also available. To register, become an event sponsor, or for general information, visit http://oregonhousingeconomicsummit.com.

About the Oregon Home Builders Association

The Oregon Home Builders Association is the voice for Oregon's home building industry, shaping housing policy on behalf of builders and housing consumers while providing the education, resources, and opportunities to ensure member success. More information is available at https://oregonhba.com.

About the Oregon Bankers Association

Established in 1905, the Oregon Bankers Association is Oregon's only full-service trade association representing FDIC-insured state and national banks and trust companies doing business in Oregon. More information is available at www.oregonbankers.com.

About the Oregon Association of REALTORS®

The Oregon Association of REALTORS® (OAR) was established in 1932 to organize the real estate profession in Oregon. Today, serving over 17,000 members throughout the State, the Association is a business and legislative advocate for homeownership and private property rights in Oregon. To learn more please visit www.oregonrealtors.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006077/en/