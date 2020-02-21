Industry Leaders Ted Janulis and Ron Weibye Join RiskSpan Advisory Board

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted Janulis and Ron Weibye have joined the Advisory Board of RiskSpan, a leading provider of fixed-income data and analytics. They bring a wealth of leadership experience in structured products, mortgages, and credit in the financial services industry.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ron and Ted to our advisory board. Their combined 60+ years of experience in investment, mortgage, and credit are proving to be an invaluable asset to RiskSpan," said RiskSpan co-founder and CEO Bernadette Kogler. "Ted's commitment to a Sustainable Blue Economy inspires us, and Ron's successful navigation of the crisis at the helm of an investment firm gives us great confidence."

Ted Janulis is Founder and Principal at Investable Oceans, an organization that works to connect investors to opportunities in the marketplace of a sustainable, regenerative Blue Economy. Ted has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry in a variety of leadership positions. He was the Chief Executive Officer of CRT Capital LLC, an independent institutional broker-dealer based in Stamford, Connecticut and New York City, and prior to that served as the Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Bank, FSB.

Before Aurora, Ted held several senior management roles at Lehman Brothers including Global Head of Mortgage Capital, and Global Head of the Investment Management Division. He also served on the firm's Executive Committee. He currently serves on the Board of New Media Investment Group Inc, and on the Advisory Board of Roc Capital, an institutional lending and servicing company in New York City.

Ron Weibye is co-founder of Aperio Capital Management, LLC, where he serves as the firm's Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Prior to starting Aperio, Weibye was the CIO of the 9W Credit Opportunities Fund, a Structured Credit hedge fund affiliated with Treesdale Partners.

Ron has over 30 years of experience working for Wall Street firms, focused in the mortgage and credit markets. He began at Merrill Lynch in the Mortgage Backed Securities Research group. He moved to the mortgage trading desk to run the Mortgage Risk Group and later the Adjustable Rate Mortgage Trading desk. He later joined Greenwich Capital Markets, where he was responsible for all ARM trading and subsequently added Asset-Backed Securities and Mortgage Credit trading to his responsibilities. He moved to Treesdale in 2008 and co-founded Aperio in 2012.

"Ron and Ted have a deep understanding of how to drive effectiveness from a board seat. We're thrilled to tackle our growth and development goals with their counsel," said RiskSpan co-founder and CTO Suhrud Dagli.

