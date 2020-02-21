Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Industry Leaders Ted Janulis and Ron Weibye Join RiskSpan Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 01:00pm EST

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted Janulis and Ron Weibye have joined the Advisory Board of RiskSpan, a leading provider of fixed-income data and analytics. They bring a wealth of leadership experience in structured products, mortgages, and credit in the financial services industry.

(PRNewsfoto/RiskSpan)

"We're thrilled to welcome Ron and Ted to our advisory board. Their combined 60+ years of experience in investment, mortgage, and credit are proving to be an invaluable asset to RiskSpan," said RiskSpan co-founder and CEO Bernadette Kogler. "Ted's commitment to a Sustainable Blue Economy inspires us, and Ron's successful navigation of the crisis at the helm of an investment firm gives us great confidence."

Ted Janulis is Founder and Principal at Investable Oceans, an organization that works to connect investors to opportunities in the marketplace of a sustainable, regenerative Blue Economy. Ted has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry in a variety of leadership positions. He was the Chief Executive Officer of CRT Capital LLC, an independent institutional broker-dealer based in Stamford, Connecticut and New York City, and prior to that served as the Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Bank, FSB.

Before Aurora, Ted held several senior management roles at Lehman Brothers including Global Head of Mortgage Capital, and Global Head of the Investment Management Division. He also served on the firm's Executive Committee. He currently serves on the Board of New Media Investment Group Inc, and on the Advisory Board of Roc Capital, an institutional lending and servicing company in New York City.

Ron Weibye is co-founder of Aperio Capital Management, LLC, where he serves as the firm's Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Prior to starting Aperio, Weibye was the CIO of the 9W Credit Opportunities Fund, a Structured Credit hedge fund affiliated with Treesdale Partners.

Ron has over 30 years of experience working for Wall Street firms, focused in the mortgage and credit markets. He began at Merrill Lynch in the Mortgage Backed Securities Research group. He moved to the mortgage trading desk to run the Mortgage Risk Group and later the Adjustable Rate Mortgage Trading desk. He later joined Greenwich Capital Markets, where he was responsible for all ARM trading and subsequently added Asset-Backed Securities and Mortgage Credit trading to his responsibilities. He moved to Treesdale in 2008 and co-founded Aperio in 2012.

"Ron and Ted have a deep understanding of how to drive effectiveness from a board seat. We're thrilled to tackle our growth and development goals with their counsel," said RiskSpan co-founder and CTO Suhrud Dagli.

About RiskSpan 

RiskSpan simplifies the management of complex data and models in the capital markets, commercial banking, and insurance industries. We transform seemingly unmanageable loan and securities data into productive business analytics. 

Learn more at https://riskspan.com  

Media Contact 
Timothy Willis 
media@riskspan.com  
(703) 956-5200

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-leaders-ted-janulis-and-ron-weibye-join-riskspan-advisory-board-301009256.html

SOURCE RiskSpan


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:37pElectra to Launch Their First Electric Vehicle
GL
01:37pTrueCar, Inc. Investigated for Possible Securities Fraud by Block & Leviton LLP
GL
01:37pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. - JELD
GL
01:35pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Final Announcement Released
PU
01:35pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : End of Day
PU
01:35pSOFINA : Acceptance form for sending AGM documents by email – 21/02/2020
PU
01:33pSUNOCO LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:32pRSA Conference 2020 Exhibitor Profiles
BU
01:31pDDM : makes strategic investment
AQ
01:31pDDM : Debt makes strategic investment
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group