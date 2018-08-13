Log in
Industry Luminaries Lottery.com CEO Tony DiMatteo and Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak to Headline ChainXChange in Las Vegas

08/13/2018 | 03:22pm EDT

Tony DiMatteo, CEO of Lottery.com, will be a keynote panelist at the ChainXChange conference with Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, and Molly Bloom, author and inspiration of “Molly’s Game,” at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on August 15 at 7:00 p.m. PDT.

“Blockchain is revolutionizing economies, currencies, and even how our devices communicate with each other. For Lottery.com and our Global Impact Raffle Platform, blockchain is a game changer for impact investing and the future of fundraising,” DiMatteo said. “Woz is one of the great visionaries of our time, and I really look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with him and the distinguished Molly Bloom, to further discuss how we use this technology as a force for good.”

Tony DiMatteo is the CEO of Lottery.com and is regarded as a pioneer and thought leader in the digital security space, having recently launched lottery.com’s STO surrounding the company’s global impact raffle platform. He has held numerous executive and C-level positions across multiple tech industries, and serves as an advisor to several philanthropic organizations and Blockchain companies.

ChainXChange, the kickoff of Las Vegas’s first “Official Blockchain Week,” will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center from August 13 to 15. Described as a blockchain and experiential technology conference where participants engage to change tomorrow, the conference will feature guest speakers spanning the media, technology and finance industries.

Learn more about Lottery.com at: https://lottery.com and https://sto.lottery.com/.

Learn more and register for ChainXChange at: https://www.chainxchange.com.


© Business Wire 2018
