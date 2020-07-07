Industry - May 2020

07.07.2020

Code: 150153-20

In May, working day adjusted industrial production decreased in real terms (at constant prices) by 25.7%, year-on-year (y-o-y). Seasonally adjusted industrial production increased by 13.8%, month-on-month (m-o-m). The value of new orders decreased by 34.7%, y-o-y.

Industrial production1) increased in May 2020 in real terms (at constant prices) by 13.8%, m-o-m. In the year-on-year comparison, it decreased by 25.7%. The deepest decrease was recorded in the following economic activities: manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (contribution −8.9 percentage points (p. p.), drop by 45.2%), manufacture of rubber and plastic products (contribution −2.8 p. p., drop by 38.6%), and manufacture of fabricated metal products (contribution −2.6 p. p., drop by 24.6%).

Sales from industrial activity at current prices2)decreased by 28.8%, y-o-y, in May 2020. Direct export sales of industrial enterprises decreased at current prices by 32.7%. Domestic sales, which include also indirect export via non-industrial enterprises decreased at current prices by 23.5%.

The value of new orders2) in surveyed industrial CZ-NACE activities decreased by 34.7%, y-o-y, in May 2020. Non-domestic new orders decreased by 36.8%, while domestic new orders decreased by 29.7%. The deepest decrease of new orders was in the following CZ-NACE divisions: manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (contribution −20.4 p. p., drop by 48.4%), manufacture of fabricated metal products (contribution −2.88 p. p., drop by 26.0%), and manufacture of machinery and equipment (contribution −2.86 p. p., drop by 27.4%).

The average registered number of employees3)in industry decreased in May 2020 by 3.6%, y-o-y. Their average gross monthly nominal wage decreased in May 2020 by 6.1%, y-o-y.

According to the Eurostat news release, working day adjusted industrial production in the EU27 in April 2020 decreased by 27.2%, y-o-y. According to a preliminary release calendar, Eurostat will release data for May 2020 on 14 July 2020.

________________________

Notes:

Results for May 2020 have been compiled in a standard way based on processing of a monthly report ('Prům 1-12' questionnaire) and using administrative data sources. We express our thanks to all enterprises, which provided us with data also in the current difficult situation and thus enabled the CZSO to process results in full extent.

1) The year-on-year development of industrial production is adjusted for working days unless otherwise stated. Month-on-month or quarter-on-quarter rates are also seasonally adjusted. Contributions to an increase or to a decrease are calculated from data that are adjusted for working days.

2) The year-on-year development of sales at current prices and the value of new orders are not adjusted.

3) Indicators related to employment in industry apply to the entire population of enterprises the principal (prevailing) activity of which is industry. The indicator of the registered number of employees does not include persons working under various contracts for work, working owners of enterprises, and cooperating household members, who do not have contracts of employment. The piece of data on the registered number of employees in industry also excludes agency workers, who have contracts of employment within economic activities of services (CZ-NACE 78.2).

Responsible head at the CZSO: Radek Matějka, Director of the Agricultural and Forestry, Industrial, Construction, and Energy Statistics Department, phone number: (+420) 736 168 543, e-mail: radek.matejka@czso.cz

Contact person: Iveta Danišová, Head of Industrial Statistics Unit, phone number (+420) 735 130 317, e-mail: iveta.danisova@czso.cz

Method of data acquisition: direct survey of the CZSO ('Prům 1-12')

End of data collection: 30 June 2020

Related outputs: time series https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/pru_ts

Next News Release will be published on: 6 August 2020