Industry Names Corvil “Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform”

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvil , the leader in performance monitoring and analytics for financial markets, has been awarded the “Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform” title in A-Team Group’s inaugural TradingTech Insight Europe Awards.



In the highly competitive world of electronic financial markets, data volumes and algorithmic complexity are growing, creating an ever-increasing level of opaqueness for the largely autonomous trading environments. The ability to analyze and react to data is paramount and technology performance and business outcomes are intrinsically linked. The costs of disruption or degradation are high and the ability to optimize performance provides an advantage.

Transforming network data into intelligence in real-time , Corvil assures the speed, transparency and compliance of trading businesses. Corvil provides the granular visibility and analytics to allow trading businesses to understand and correlate network, infrastructure, application, customer experience, and transaction outcomes. Only with these correlated dimensions can firms effectively monitor and optimize their trading infrastructure and outcomes.

“These awards reflect the innovation in trading technology that is helping organizations improve their trading performance while remaining compliant and we are pleased to offer our congratulations to Corvil on their prestigious TradingTech Insight Europe Award win,” said Andrew Delaney, President & Chief Content Officer of A-Team Group. “Our TradingTech Insight community of senior trading technologists voted Corvil as the leader in Infrastructure Performance Monitoring.”

Over the past two years Corvil has more than tripled the size of its data science and machine learning teams to bring new capabilities that satisfy market demand for solutions that enable insight-powered performance. This relentless innovation has resulted in the advancement of its analytics, giving customers the best information to react fastest to ever-changing market conditions and thus gain a clear advantage. Applying machine learning to Corvil’s precision time-stamped data, the solution provides increased visibility into customer and trader activity and performance, delivers increased insights into venue and counterparty performance as well as advanced alerts as to where technology performance may impact execution.

“Amid a business climate where the only constant is change, we recognize monitoring transcends trading infrastructure performance. It is about assuring the continuity of the business, the experience of its customers, gaining insight for intelligent execution and providing answers quickly and accurately in response to regulatory inquiries,” said David Murray, Corvil’s Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer. “We are delighted that once again the industry recognizes our powerful analytics capabilities and sincerely thank Corvil customers who trust our platform to gain a competitive edge.”



In the past 12 months Corvil has achieved extensive industry recognition, with an impressive list of accolades including: “ 2019 RegTech 100 List ” of World's Most Innovative Technologies; “ 2018 Excellence Award ” from INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine; “ Leader ” in Software Reviews 2018 Network Monitoring Data Quadrant; " Best Time-Stamping / Latency Measurement System " at Intelligent Trading Technology 2018 Awards and “ Best Time Synchronisation Solution ” at A-Team Group's RegTech Awards. In 2018 Institutional Investor also named Corvil CEO, Donal Byrne, among world’s top 25 Innovators in trading technology while Corvil GM and VP of Americas, Dan Kennedy, was recognized among the 2018 “ Wall Street 50 ”.

Corvil is the leader in performance monitoring and analytics for financial markets. The world’s financial markets companies turn to Corvil for the unique visibility, analytics and intelligence to assure the speed, transparency, execution quality, and compliance of their electronic markets businesses globally. Corvil monitors and assures transactions with a value in excess of $1 trillion, every day.

