Industry Observation: Newdex - The Icebreaker and Trends Leader of Decentralized Exchanges

Recently Binance published the test network of the decentralized
exchange that built on Binance chain, while EOSfinex, who carries the
gene of Bitfinex, has also published the latest technical details,
stating that they will support the low latency WebSockets.
The 2018 Cryptocurrency Exchange Annual Report published by TokenInsight
shows that the trading volume of all decentralized exchanges is less
than 1% that of centralized exchanges. How long will it take for
decentralized exchanges to become the main steam?
Trading Speed Helps EOS Decentralized Exchanges to Replace ETH Dex
The volumes of daily active users and trades of the leading exchange
IDEX on ETH are way less than that of Newdex (https://newdex.io)
on EOS.
The attribution should be the performance of the public chain. The data
from Etherscan.io on 21 February shows that there were 30376 unconfirmed
trades on Ethereum, meaning a huge trading jam on ETH.
Meanwhile, Newdex uses the most of EOS performance – super high TPS,
settling on EOS, launching code scanning exchange and wallet embedded
version rapidly, listing the Tokens on EOS main net ahead of others,
becoming a leading new-generation decentralized exchange.
The Launching of Binance Chain, Various Interesting Dapps Bring DEX
Into A New Era
Newdex has chosen the EOS track, breaking through the barrier of flawed
trading experience.
The follow-up barrier to overcome would be the diversiform trading
needs. The value of Tokens will only be realized in circulation, however
the difficulty of realizing cross-chain trading is holding decentralized
exchanges back. The Tokens on Ethereum, EOS and TRX main nets are
totally isolated without cross circulation. Dapps on different public
chains are all independent with almost no interaction in between.
While Binance eyes the potential of public chain and participates in it.
We’ve learned that the Binance Chain adopts extensible frame that can
support different Tokens and thousands of blockchains, realizing chain
crossing. The need of cross-chain trading will not be an issue anymore.
The competition of decentralized exchanges has just started: Newdex,
with quick response to decentralization and a 70% market share (firstly
launching EOS side chain MEET.ONE); EOSfinex, with innate technique
gene; and Binance, with one step ahead in the public chain market. Who’s
the one to start the real era of decentralization?
Decentralization has been evolving…
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005960/en/