Industry Observation: Newdex - The Icebreaker and Trends Leader of Decentralized Exchanges

Recently Binance published the test network of the decentralized exchange that built on Binance chain, while EOSfinex, who carries the gene of Bitfinex, has also published the latest technical details, stating that they will support the low latency WebSockets.

The 2018 Cryptocurrency Exchange Annual Report published by TokenInsight shows that the trading volume of all decentralized exchanges is less than 1% that of centralized exchanges. How long will it take for decentralized exchanges to become the main steam?

Trading Speed Helps EOS Decentralized Exchanges to Replace ETH Dex

The volumes of daily active users and trades of the leading exchange IDEX on ETH are way less than that of Newdex (https://newdex.io) on EOS.

The attribution should be the performance of the public chain. The data from Etherscan.io on 21 February shows that there were 30376 unconfirmed trades on Ethereum, meaning a huge trading jam on ETH.

Meanwhile, Newdex uses the most of EOS performance – super high TPS, settling on EOS, launching code scanning exchange and wallet embedded version rapidly, listing the Tokens on EOS main net ahead of others, becoming a leading new-generation decentralized exchange.

The Launching of Binance Chain, Various Interesting Dapps Bring DEX Into A New Era

Newdex has chosen the EOS track, breaking through the barrier of flawed trading experience.

The follow-up barrier to overcome would be the diversiform trading needs. The value of Tokens will only be realized in circulation, however the difficulty of realizing cross-chain trading is holding decentralized exchanges back. The Tokens on Ethereum, EOS and TRX main nets are totally isolated without cross circulation. Dapps on different public chains are all independent with almost no interaction in between.

While Binance eyes the potential of public chain and participates in it.

We’ve learned that the Binance Chain adopts extensible frame that can support different Tokens and thousands of blockchains, realizing chain crossing. The need of cross-chain trading will not be an issue anymore.

The competition of decentralized exchanges has just started: Newdex, with quick response to decentralization and a 70% market share (firstly launching EOS side chain MEET.ONE); EOSfinex, with innate technique gene; and Binance, with one step ahead in the public chain market. Who’s the one to start the real era of decentralization?

Decentralization has been evolving…

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005960/en/