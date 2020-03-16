Industry Stalwarts ESG Validate Vcinity's Ultimate Access Solution

Vcinity, Inc., a company empowering the edge and redefining cloud, today released a Technical Review report from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) after ESG conducted performance validation of Vcinity’s Ultimate X product family.

“When we first heard of Vcinity’s claim that it makes remote data access over global distances work as if it was done over the LAN, we asked them for a demo to prove it. Even then, we all had the same reaction of disbelief, so we carried out our own validation testing,” ESG’s Founder and Senior Analyst, Steve Duplessie said. “Vcinity’s fast data access at consistent performance levels is well suited for collaborative data-intensive applications over a WAN without using the traditional copy/move/store paradigm.”

The report is an independent validation of Vcinity’s product claims and provides the relevance of the technology within the context of ESG’s enterprise research of on-prem and private/public/hybrid cloud storage infrastructures. ESG tested both Vcinity’s hardware-based solution (ULT X-1000) and software-only product (ULT X-1000v) within different IT environments to test their performance, functionality, and seamless integration into existing infrastructures.

“We are pleased to receive such a positive report from ESG,” stated Harry Carr, CEO & President at Vcinity. “Having a recognized industry thought leader with a straight-shooting reputation validate what our solution enables for customers with geographically dispersed data is exciting.”

A number of tests were performed with the primary interest of validating Vcinity’s ability to enable a standard application to run in one location using data located thousands of miles away. Utilizing a 10Gbps DWDM wave between two ULT X sites in San Jose, CA and Germantown, MD and workstations running the application connected via a shared 1Gbps LAN showed acceleration of seismic data rendering by 94% compared to TCP/IP. Similar testing was done between AWS regions in California and Virginia where CAD rendering performance was improved by 95% connected over 1Gbps internet connection.

ESG’s Vice President of Validation Services, Brian Garret noted, “We validated that the ULT X product family enables enterprises to build out a 'Global LAN' providing data access across any physical distance without moving or copying data to the compute. Organizations running data intensive applications such as big data analytics, and ML/DL/AI can leverage this technology for timely insights and decisions maximizing value of their data and resulting in increased revenue generation.”

