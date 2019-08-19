Log in
Industry Thought Leaders Join Outsell to Speak at Digital Dealer 27 on Tips to Conquest and Retain More Customers with Personalized, Cross-Channel Marketing

08/19/2019 | 02:09pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsell, which offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, announced today that it is presenting with customers on a panel at Digital Dealer 27 on the topic “4 Tips to Conquest & Retain More Customers with Personalized, Cross-Channel Marketing,” taking place August 20, 2019 at 10:00 am. The panel will feature speakers Charles Paul, Marketing Director at Scharmach Automotive Group, Chris Mathis, Internet Director at Jackie Cooper Imports and Valerie Vallancourt, Vice President of Marketing at Outsell, who will discuss how dealers can provide personalized experiences across multiple channels.

The customer journey today often includes a variety of devices and channels – and no two customer journeys are the same. Consumers that shop both online and in the dealership have a 30% higher lifetime value than those who shop using only one avenue when searching for a vehicle. Additionally, companies that employ a cross-channel customer engagement strategy retain on average 89% of their customers. It’s imperative for dealers to provide personalized experiences across channels, especially in a slower market. During this panel, attendees will walk away with a better understanding of how to improve customer engagement with new cross channel marketing methods.

Key takeaways that the panelists will share:

  • Understand what customer experience means to consumers today and how to personalize the customer experience at scale.
  • Learn how to create an omnichannel approach to meet consumers wherever they are in their lifecycle.
  • Learn how to orchestrate an end-to-end experience to increase overall customer engagement.
Who:Charles Paul, Marketing Director at Scharmach Automotive Group, Chris Mathis, Internet Director at Jackie Cooper Imports and Valerie Vallancourt, Vice President of Marketing at Outsell
What:“4 Tips to Conquest & Retain More Customers with Personalized, Cross-Channel Marketing”
Where:Mandalay Bay J, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas
When:Tuesday, August 20 from 10:00-10:50 am

Outsell will also be at booth #841 showcasing the newest enhancements to the Outsell platform. Click here for more details and to sign up for a demo.

To register for Digital Dealer 27 and learn more about the agenda, please visit, https://www.digitaldealer.com/conference/education/agenda/.

About Outsell
Outsell offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, creating a personalized customer experience that drives increased sales and profits. Our proprietary technology harnesses massive amounts of data creating accurate and powerful consumer profiles that engage your customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual lifecycles. That’s why Outsell is the trusted platform for over 1,500 dealers representing all major automotive brands. To learn more, visit https://www.outsell.com/ or follow us at @Outsell.

Media Contact:
Gina Rezendes
Big Swing Communications
+1 617-640-9278
gina@big-swing.com 

