Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Industry Turnover Index decreased 2.0%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 06:13am EDT
Summary

Industry turnover index recorded a nominal year-on-year rate of change of -2.0% in February (0.6% in the previous month). The indices for the domestic and non-domestic markets varied by -2.1% and -1.9% (0.0% and 1.4% in January), respectively.
Employment and hours worked indices declined 0.6% and 0.9% in February (reductions of 0.7% and 1.5% in the previous month, respectively), whereas wages and salaries index grew 3.4% (4.0% in January).

The information in this press release does not yet reflect the current situation determined by the pandemic Covid19. It is expected that the analyzed trends will change substantially. Nonetheless, the information available today is useful to establish a reference to assess future developments. Despite the circumstances, Statistics Portugal will try to maintain the statistical production and release calendar, although some adjustments might occur associated with the impact of the pandemic in obtaining primary information. For this reason, Statistics Portugal asks for the best collaboration by firms, households and public entities in answering to Statistics Portugal's requests to obtain information, using Internet and telephone as alternative channels to face-to-face contacts. In fact, the quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the Covid19 pandemic, depends crucially on this collaboration that Statistics Portugal is grateful for in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 10:12:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:25aINTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:23aVOLKSWAGEN : VW plans to partially reopen plant in Spain's Navarra on April 20
RE
06:23aPEC : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy - Back Notice
PU
06:23aGNI : Cullgen Announces Publication of Small Molecule BRAF Protein Degraders in Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
BU
06:18aCROSS-INDUSTRY COLLABORATION : Launching a New IEMA Digital Impact Assessment Primer in the UK
PU
06:18aCH KARNCHANG PUBLIC : Interim Dividend Payment
PU
06:18aBANPU PUBLIC : Supports Thammasat University Hospital to Fight Covid-19 Outbreak Providing THB 10.5 Million to Build and Improve Negative Pressure Rooms and Provide Ventilator Machines
PU
06:18aGIGAMEDIA : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
PU
06:16aVONOVIA : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
06:16aLEHTO GROUP PLC : has ended to repurchase the company's own shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
2CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus
3WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : first-quarter beats estimates; chips likely to prop up v..
5CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group