Industry Ventures Strengthens Management Team with Multiple Promotions and Hires

Including promotions of Jonathan Roosevelt to Managing Director and Aaron Hinz to CFO

Industry Ventures, L.L.C., a leading investment firm for private technology investments, today announced multiple promotions and hires that further strengthens and grows the firm.

Promotions

Jonathan Roosevelt has been promoted to Managing Director to help manage the firm’s Direct and Partnership Holdings investment fund strategies. Prior to joining Industry Ventures as a Venture Partner in 2017, Jonathan was a successful founder, angel investor, management team member, and venture capitalist. He recently was one of the early employees at SoFi and was one of the first investors in FitBit. Furthermore, he has cofounded three companies and worked at Battery Ventures as a venture capitalist. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from Harvard.

“Jonathan has been a key member of our Direct and Partnership Holdings team for over two years. During this period, he’s made a big impact investing in many successful companies and developing new relationships with a handful of seed funds, where we’ve invested as a Limited Partner. We are very happy to have him as a permanent member of our investment team,” said Hans Swildens, CEO and founder of Industry Ventures.

Aaron Hinz was promoted earlier this year from VP of Finance to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Before joining Industry Ventures, Aaron was a key member of the finance team at Thomas Weisel Partners and previously at Venrock. Aaron received his BA from University of California, Santa Cruz in Business Economics with an emphasis on Accounting.

According to Swildens, “Aaron has taken over full responsibility of our finance team, accounting systems, processes, and oversight of our accounting service providers. He’s proven himself to be an invaluable member of the team. We are very appreciative of his hard work and focus on ensuring our back-office is world class.”

New Hires

In addition, Industry Ventures added the following new team members: Alyssa Walker (Associate, Investor Relations and Compliance), Maya Poddar (Associate, Secondary Funds), Nick Laszlo (Associate, Secondary Funds), Anthony Ayala (Associate, Direct and Partnership Holdings Funds), and Tina Gorgizian (Accounting Manager).

About Industry Ventures, L.L.C.

Founded in 2000, Industry Ventures is a leading venture capital platform with over $3.4B under management. Industry Ventures invests across all stages of the venture capital lifecycle through complementary fund strategies. The firm is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Washington, D.C. and London. For more information, please visit www.industryventures.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005192/en/