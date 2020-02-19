Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Industry Veteran David Pettersen Joins Pacific Utility Installation to Support Growth and Expansion in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 11:01am EST

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Utility Installation, Inc. (PUI), a dry utility, general engineering and high voltage electrical contractor, today announced the expansion of its leadership team, with the addition of David Pettersen as Director of Distribution Services. Pettersen will lead the company’s municipality utility focus, expanding relationships with government agencies and industrial organizations.

“David is well known in our industry and we are thrilled to have him join our team,” said Daniel Mole, Co-Founder and President of Pacific Utility Installation, Inc. “As we continue to grow and expand our services for organizations in Southern California and other regions in the West, David’s experience combined with our commitment to the utility infrastructure industry will be instrumental in advancing our work with new customers.”

PUI is a trusted and reliable dry utility partner that delivers an increasingly wide range of high voltage electrical services for government agencies, municipalities, and owners of private infrastructure. PUI provides construction, engineering and design support services that include 24-hour utility operations, engineering and management support, as well as substation and interconnection.

David’s deep industry experience and oversight management skills will support the advancement of PUI’s new services and its work with government agencies. He will also contribute to the overall leadership of the growing company.

“I have worked alongside PUI for many years and have always been impressed with their quality of work and ability to deliver client satisfaction in a cost-effective manner,” said Pettersen. “I am excited to join the PUI organization and to support the project teams serving cities, towns and utility companies with additional services.”

Over the course of his career, David has successfully completed hundreds of projects through the design, engineering and construction phases. Prior to joining PUI, David was with Butsko Utility Design Inc., an NV5 Company for 20 years, where he was Senior Vice President. Earlier he was a Manager for San Diego Gas & Electric. David holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Redlands, a Certificate of Substation Design and Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, and a Certificate in Facilities Electrical Systems from Mt. San Jacinto College in California. He has also completed numerous advanced training courses and has several industry association affiliations.

About Pacific Utility, Inc.
Pacific Utility Installation, Inc. (PUI) is an established full-service dry utility contractor, providing high voltage electrical services for land developers, residential and commercial builders as well as municipalities and government agencies in Southern California and across the West. Construction and installation services include underground construction, electrical, cable, gas and telecommunications. PUI prides itself on its safety, reliability and customer service. For more information, visit www.pacificutility.com.

Media Contact:
Christy Kemp
Dahlia Public Relations
303-898-3390
ckemp@dahliapr.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aNational Advertising Division Recommends Discontinuation of Claims that 2020 Jeep Gladiator has "Best-in-Class" Payload and Towing Capacity
PR
11:25aBURCON NUTRASCIENCE : Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million Bought Deal
EQ
11:25aChina Buys Danish Robots to Fight Coronavirus
BU
11:24aAMERICAN BATTERY METALS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24aLOPE LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP is Investigating Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for Violations of Federal Securities Laws
GL
11:23aSPR LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
GL
11:22aSHERWIN WILLIAMS : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 18.6%, to $1.34
DJ
11:20aGENMAB : Compensation Report 2019
PU
11:20aCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Collaborates with Karma Wellness Water to Launch New Marketing Campaign
PU
11:20aSOPHOS : BlackRock Group - Form 8.3 - Sophos Group PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3'MADE IN RUSSIA' PASSENGER JET FINDS A SINGLE BUYER: Aeroflot
4Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group