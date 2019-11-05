Industry Veteran Harry van Dyke Joins the Morrow Sodali Advisory Team

Morrow Sodali, the leading global consultancy providing comprehensive governance and shareholder services to corporate clients around the world, is pleased to announce the appointment of Harry van Dyke as Senior Advisor. In this role, Harry will aid in the development of the firm’s strategy to broaden Morrow Sodali’s reach within the corporate issuer and advisory community.

With more than 30 years’ experience, Mr van Dyke joins Morrow Sodali from Teneo Capital, an advisory services-focused investment bank and registered broker-dealer, where he was the CEO and founder of the business. Mr van Dyke’s vast global investment banking experience will be complementary to the services provided by Morrow Sodali as he has extensive experience with corporations, private equity firms, family offices and other clients around the world. Prior to Teneo, Harry was a Managing Director and Group Head in Investment Banking at Bank of America, where he established, built and ran a business development effort while concurrently overseeing two M&A businesses – Corporate Divestitures and Middle Market M&A. Previously, Mr van Dyke spent 22 years with Morgan Stanley and completed M&A transactions involving companies in more than 25 countries as a Managing Director and Group Head in Investment Banking. During his tenure with Morgan Stanley, he launched and ran both the Latin America and Asia Pacific M&A franchises, and lived in both London and Hong Kong. Harry holds a BA from Yale University in Economics and in Engineering & Applied Science, as well as an MBA with honors from the Harvard Business School.

Ron Knox, Morrow Sodali’s CEO, US, commented, “Harry is an outstanding appointment for Morrow Sodali. As we continue to grow our M&A and consulting practices, we are confident that Harry’s deal experience and network of relationships will prove valuable in helping us achieve our growth targets.”

Harry van Dyke added, “I’m excited about joining the Morrow Sodali global team. I believe my investment banking experience is a great complement to the advisory services Morrow Sodali provides to its issuer clients and I look forward introducing many longtime business relationships to the firm’s services.”

About Morrow Sodali

Morrow Sodali is a leading provider of strategic advice and shareholder services to corporate clients around the world. The firm provides corporate boards and executives with strategic advice and services relating to corporate governance, shareholder and bondholder communication and engagement, capital markets intelligence, proxy solicitation, shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions.

From headquarters in New York and London, and offices and partners in major capital markets, Morrow Sodali serves more than 700 corporate clients in 40 countries, including many of the world’s largest multinational corporations. In addition to listed and private companies, its clients include mutual funds, ETFs, stock exchanges and membership associations.

For further information about Morrow Sodali, please visit www.morrowsodali.com.

