Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Industry Veteran Harry van Dyke Joins the Morrow Sodali Advisory Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 08:34am EST

Morrow Sodali, the leading global consultancy providing comprehensive governance and shareholder services to corporate clients around the world, is pleased to announce the appointment of Harry van Dyke as Senior Advisor. In this role, Harry will aid in the development of the firm’s strategy to broaden Morrow Sodali’s reach within the corporate issuer and advisory community.

With more than 30 years’ experience, Mr van Dyke joins Morrow Sodali from Teneo Capital, an advisory services-focused investment bank and registered broker-dealer, where he was the CEO and founder of the business. Mr van Dyke’s vast global investment banking experience will be complementary to the services provided by Morrow Sodali as he has extensive experience with corporations, private equity firms, family offices and other clients around the world. Prior to Teneo, Harry was a Managing Director and Group Head in Investment Banking at Bank of America, where he established, built and ran a business development effort while concurrently overseeing two M&A businesses – Corporate Divestitures and Middle Market M&A. Previously, Mr van Dyke spent 22 years with Morgan Stanley and completed M&A transactions involving companies in more than 25 countries as a Managing Director and Group Head in Investment Banking. During his tenure with Morgan Stanley, he launched and ran both the Latin America and Asia Pacific M&A franchises, and lived in both London and Hong Kong. Harry holds a BA from Yale University in Economics and in Engineering & Applied Science, as well as an MBA with honors from the Harvard Business School.

Ron Knox, Morrow Sodali’s CEO, US, commented, “Harry is an outstanding appointment for Morrow Sodali. As we continue to grow our M&A and consulting practices, we are confident that Harry’s deal experience and network of relationships will prove valuable in helping us achieve our growth targets.”

Harry van Dyke added, “I’m excited about joining the Morrow Sodali global team. I believe my investment banking experience is a great complement to the advisory services Morrow Sodali provides to its issuer clients and I look forward introducing many longtime business relationships to the firm’s services.”

About Morrow Sodali

Morrow Sodali is a leading provider of strategic advice and shareholder services to corporate clients around the world. The firm provides corporate boards and executives with strategic advice and services relating to corporate governance, shareholder and bondholder communication and engagement, capital markets intelligence, proxy solicitation, shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions.

From headquarters in New York and London, and offices and partners in major capital markets, Morrow Sodali serves more than 700 corporate clients in 40 countries, including many of the world’s largest multinational corporations. In addition to listed and private companies, its clients include mutual funds, ETFs, stock exchanges and membership associations.

For further information about Morrow Sodali, please visit www.morrowsodali.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:50aSINO PROSPER : subscribes shares of the HLZH for pushing into the vast market of "5G smart lamppost" in the PRC
AQ
08:50aANGKOR RESOURCES : New Drilling Results from Angkor's Koan Nheak Project
AQ
08:50aBLUEROCK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:50aROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION : PL032 Discovery Area Licence Extension
AQ
08:50aRYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:50aFIRST BANCORP /PR/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:49aSILVER RANGE RESOURCES : Terminates Mel Property Option
AQ
08:49aUS OIL& : U.S. Oil & Gas Plc. - Operations Update
AQ
08:49aBERKWOOD RESOURCES : Retracts Disclosure Made by a Paid Service
AQ
08:49aINDEPENDENCE NL : Off-market takeover bid for panoramic resources
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group