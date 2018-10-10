Log in
Industry Veteran Trevor Taylor Joins VizExplorer

10/10/2018 | 09:21pm CEST

Former Profit Builder HD partner to grow VizExplorer’s consulting practice

VizExplorer, a leading provider of operational intelligence solutions for casinos, today announced that it has hired Trevor Taylor, a senior executive in the gaming and hospitality industry, to grow its Consulting and Managed Services portfolio.

The former Profit Builder HD partner will oversee the definition and delivery of services to VizExplorer’s tribal and commercial gaming operators, among other clients. Under his leadership, VizExplorer will establish a comprehensive, industry-leading consulting practice featuring expert analysis and custom strategy development. From collaborative software operation to strategic consulting on large-scale casino projects, VizExplorer Consulting and Managed Services will prioritize accelerating the return on a casino’s investment in VizExplorer software.

“We welcome Trevor and we’re excited to watch him build our consulting practice into an integral division of our company. He brings to the role a wealth of relevant experience building profitable businesses, and his high energy and passion for leading people is a great addition to our stellar team,” said Garrett Stolle, VizExplorer’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“VizExplorer’s software platform is powerful. I’m eager to pair cutting edge technology with our consulting team’s world-class expertise. For customers, it’s a win-win that ensures our software is utilized at the level to which it is most effective, and helps realize a positive financial impact more quickly,” said Trevor Taylor on his appointment.

With strategic, executive-level collaboration as the hallmark of VizExplorer Consulting Services, operators gain access to a senior industry specialist who provides analysis and strategic recommendations for the property. With VizExplorer Managed Services, VizExplorer consultants fully operate the software to get the property up and running quickly, and collaborate with staff to implement revenue-generating programs.

Recent customers include Minnesota’s Mystic Lake Casino Hotel that leveraged VizExplorer Consulting to collaborate on a space optimization project at its property, and customers including Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise and Paragon Casino Resort have chosen VizExplorer Managed Services.

VizExplorer will exhibit in booth 3630 at G2E Las Vegas, held October 8-11, 2018 at The Sands Expo. Request a demonstration today.

About VizExplorer

VizExplorer offers operational intelligence (OI) solutions to the gaming industry. The next generation in data-driven decision making, OI lets businesses analyze live, fast-changing data and take immediate action using a single toolset. VizExplorer’s applications and tools help enterprises address smart space and profit optimization, marketing campaign management, CRM and customer service, and service and dispatch management. VizExplorer is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Las Vegas and Wellington, New Zealand. www.vizexplorer.com


© Business Wire 2018
