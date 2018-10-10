Industry Veteran Trevor Taylor Joins VizExplorer

VizExplorer,
a leading provider of operational intelligence solutions for casinos,
today announced that it has hired Trevor Taylor, a senior executive in
the gaming and hospitality industry, to grow its Consulting and Managed
Services portfolio.
The former Profit Builder HD partner will oversee the definition and
delivery of services to VizExplorer’s tribal and commercial gaming
operators, among other clients. Under his leadership, VizExplorer will
establish a comprehensive, industry-leading consulting practice
featuring expert analysis and custom strategy development. From
collaborative software operation to strategic consulting on large-scale
casino projects, VizExplorer Consulting and Managed Services will
prioritize accelerating the return on a casino’s investment in
VizExplorer software.
“We welcome Trevor and we’re excited to watch him build our consulting
practice into an integral division of our company. He brings to the role
a wealth of relevant experience building profitable businesses, and his
high energy and passion for leading people is a great addition to our
stellar team,” said Garrett Stolle, VizExplorer’s Chief Commercial
Officer.
“VizExplorer’s software platform is powerful. I’m eager to pair cutting
edge technology with our consulting team’s world-class expertise. For
customers, it’s a win-win that ensures our software is utilized at the
level to which it is most effective, and helps realize a positive
financial impact more quickly,” said Trevor Taylor on his appointment.
With strategic, executive-level collaboration as the hallmark of
VizExplorer Consulting Services, operators gain access to a senior
industry specialist who provides analysis and strategic recommendations
for the property. With VizExplorer Managed Services, VizExplorer
consultants fully operate the software to get the property up and
running quickly, and collaborate with staff to implement
revenue-generating programs.
Recent customers include Minnesota’s Mystic Lake Casino Hotel that
leveraged VizExplorer Consulting to collaborate on a space optimization
project at its property, and customers including Navajo Nation Gaming
Enterprise and Paragon Casino Resort have chosen VizExplorer Managed
Services.
VizExplorer will exhibit in booth 3630 at G2E Las Vegas, held October
8-11, 2018 at The Sands Expo. Request
a demonstration today.
About VizExplorer
VizExplorer offers operational intelligence (OI) solutions to the gaming
industry. The next generation in data-driven decision making, OI lets
businesses analyze live, fast-changing data and take immediate action
using a single toolset. VizExplorer’s applications and tools help
enterprises address smart space and profit optimization, marketing
campaign management, CRM and customer service, and service and dispatch
management. VizExplorer is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in
Las Vegas and Wellington, New Zealand. www.vizexplorer.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005913/en/