Industry Visionaries Present Solutions for Rate Transformation at PLMA Conference

0
11/05/2019 | 07:00am EST

ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the 40thPeak Load Management Alliance (PLMA) conference in St. Petersburg Florida, Apogee’s Chief Software Architect, and founder of PLMA, Joel Gilbert, joined more than 300 utility professionals focused on issues around rate transformation, demand response (DR) and distributed energy resources (DER). Mr. Gilbert was accompanied by Apogee’s CEO Susan Gilbert and Ahmad Faruqui, PhD., Principal of the Brattle Group, who presented on the panel regarding rate transition.

This distinguished panel of demand response and rate design experts began with a tongue-in-cheek version of Dr. Seuss’s “Sam I am.” the anecdotal verse putting a positive spin on the issue of rate transformation concluding that utility customers can, through proactive education, learn to embrace new rate plans.

Dr. Faruqui, who has worked with over 150 utilities on 5 continents, shared lessons learned in his 40-year career of solving issues around rate design, customer engagement, and demand forecasting.

In addition to the panel discussion, Apogee’s VP of Business Development, Ann Fracas, and Jacksonville Energy Authority’s Conservation Coordinator, Brian Pippin, presented how JEA and Apogee developed an innovative campaign strategy using proactive, personalized video messaging to engage customers and communicate complex rate options.

Mrs. Fracas explained, “We have proven results that Apogee’s digital strategies cost-effectively drive program results.” She continued, “In one case study, Lakeland Electric has reached and surpassed their goals by as much as 5 times using Apogee’s personalized messaging, and getting 15% unique click-through rates, 7 times the industry standard of 2%.

During the conference, Joel Gilbert received special recognition for his significant contributions to the energy industry, his founding of the PLMA, and for his service as past chairman of the organization.

About Apogee:

Apogee Interactive is a woman-owned business and one of the nation’s leading full-service providers of proactive customer engagement software services for utilities. As a partner with the utility industry since 1993, Apogee’s digital engagement platform delivers proactive and personalized communication to hundreds of North American utilities from coast to coast, including some of the largest and most progressive, such as Southern Company, Lakeland Electric, and Jackson EMC. For more information visit www.apogee.net or on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Karen Morris, 678-684-6800, kmorris@apogee.net  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
