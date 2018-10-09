Industry Voices Serious Concerns on Single Use Plastics Proposal at British Chamber of Commerce in Brussels Debate

British Chamber of Commerce | EU & Belgium:
Just two days before a crucial Parliamentary vote, a debate on
the workability of the EU Commission’s proposal to limit the impact of
single use plastics on the marine environment has raised pressing
concerns from industry and senior policy experts.
Amongst these concerns were the flaws of the impact assessment by the
Commission, which neglected to estimate costs to industry of the
proposals. The debate also heard that the far-reaching amendments
proposed by the European Parliament, which will be voted on Wednesday 10
October, should be subject to a social and economic impact assessment
based on real evidence and data.
Chairing the debate James Stevens, Partner at Rud Pedersen and Chair of
the Energy, Transport and Chemicals Task Force at the British Chamber of
Commerce pointed out: “The event was a great example of what the
Chamber does best: bringing together institutional actors with
representatives of wide range of interests from across its broad
membership base to discuss a current legislative proposal. While
for many in the institutions the adoption of the Commission’s proposal
on single use plastics will be a political win just before the European
elections, it was clear from the debate that much of the detail, and
therefore the impact on industry, will not be clear for some time to
come. It may well be another example of how the speed of the legislative
process is often inversely proportionate to the quality of the final
legislation.”
Representing the EU Commission, Hugo-Maria Schally, Head of Unit at the
European Commission’s DG Environment, said that speed at which this
proposal has been pushed reflected the urgency of the problem to clean
up single use plastics from the marine environment. Yet according to
industry representatives present, the proposal risked Member State
fragmentation, meaning the EU would end up with 27 different ecodesign
schemes from the 27 different Member States, and with no predictability
for industry as to either the cost or effectiveness of the investment.
Speaking on the panel, Virginia Janssens, Managing Director of the
European Organization for Packaging & the Environment (EuroPEN)
highlighted the overlap with the Waste Framework Directive which already
obliges Member States to tackle marine litter and provides a framework
for establishing Extended Producer Responsibility schemes, under which
producers are given a significant financial responsibility.
According to senior policy expert Vicky Marissen, Partner at EPPA, the
principle of subsidiarity means Member States should have the
opportunity to implement the Waste Directive first before implementing
additional legislation.
Widely attended by British Chamber members from across various
industries, the event concluded by emphasising that the key to success
is not just political will, but legislation that offers legal certainty
and regulatory coherence for business, in order to achieve the
environmental ambitions of legislators, industry and other stakeholders.
Speakers at the event included:
-
Hugo-Maria Schally, Head of Unit for " Sustainable production,
products and consumption " at the European Commission
-
Virginia Janssens, Managing Director for the European Organization for
Packaging and the Environment | EUROPEN aisbl
-
Vicky Marissen, Partner, EPPA
