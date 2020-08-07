|
Industry outlook for demand and yields diverge
08/07/2020 | 11:54am EDT
IATA Economics' Chart of the Week
Demand and Yield Expectations
Demand,12 months outlook
Yields, 12 months outlook
90
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
Source: IATA Economics
This week, we released the results of our quarterly Business Confidence Surveyof airline CFOs and Heads of Cargo. The results of the survey confirm the severe impact of COVID-19 on the industry in Q2 2020. Today's chart shows the forward-looking demand and yield industry expectations for both the passenger (red) and cargo (blue) segments.
The left panel of the chart depicts the year-ahead air passenger and cargo demand expectations. The forward looking passenger demand index recovered from an all-time low in April with the easing of travel restrictions in many regions. Nevertheless, those expecting a recovery in demand remain cautious, acknowledging that the risks are on the downside in this highly uncertain environment. For cargo, expectations did not decline as much as on the passenger side, as personal protective equipment and other vital shipments supported demand. The year-ahead cargo demand expectations also returned to expansionary territory in the post-lock-down period on the rebound in business confidence and activity.
Yield expectations (right panel of the chart) tell a different story, remaining weak and around the levels of the Global Financial Crisis. On the passenger side, a majority of the respondents expect airlines to have to decrease air fares in order to help stimulate demand in the recovery period. Cargo yields - which soared with the lack of bellyhold cargo capacity in Q2 2020 - are also expected to decline from their current elevated levels as cargo capacity returns to the market. Overall, the industry's profit expectations remain in contractionary territory since the recovery in demand is expected to be gradual
and limited and insufficient to offset the expected deterioration in yields.
