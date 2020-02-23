Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Industry roundtable to tackle agricultural threat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 10:54pm EST

The Queensland Government is convening an urgent industry roundtable to discuss managing the serious threat posed by the exotic pest Fall armyworm, which has been detected in Queensland's far north.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said testing this week is expected to confirm an infestation of Fall armyworm on a farming site in the north west Gulf region, the second detection of the pest on the Queensland mainland.

'This is disappointing but not entirely unexpected after recent detections in the Torres Strait and at Bamaga,' Mr Furner said.

'If confirmed, it means the pest is likely to be widespread across northern Australia and eradication is therefore not possible.

'This pest moves and reproduces fast, is already common in our nearest neighbours, and could be continually reintroduced. It has never been eradicated anywhere else in the world.

'I have contacted the office of Federal Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management David Littleproud this morning to alert him to this development and look forward to the ongoing cooperation with the Federal government and the other States and Territories.

'I have also asked my department to arrange a roundtable with industry leaders this week to update them on the situation and discuss what immediate steps can be taken to manage the inevitable impacts, as well as longer term actions.'

'After the drought, bushfires and floods, this is the last thing our producers need but we must tackle it with all available resources.'

Fall armyworm is an invasive moth that feeds on hundreds of plant species, including maize, rice, sorghum, sugarcane and wheat, other horticultural crops and cotton.

Native to Central America, it can fly up to 500 kilometres and has spread quickly around the world.

It is already well established in south Asia and Indonesia, and can be active year-round in tropical areas such as north Queensland.

Mr Furner said most growers already employed a range of on-farm pest management measures to protect their crops from pests and diseases.

'The Queensland Government will work closely with industry to identify strategies for dealing with this new threat and protecting our valuable plant resources,' he said.

'As well as the industry roundtable, a taskforce is being established within the department to ensure communication with industry is as effective and up to date as it can be.

'This group will also identify and mobilise any resources that will be required to respond to immediate needs.'

Identifying Fall armyworm

Larvae are light coloured with a larger darker head.

As they develop, they become browner with white lengthwise stripes and also develop dark spots with spines.

Adult moths are 32 to 40 mm in length wing tip to wing tip, with a brown or grey forewing and a white hind wing.

Male fall armyworm adults have more patterns and a distinct white spot on each of their forewings.

For information about on-farm biosecurity measures to protect their crops from pests and diseases, visit farmbiosecurity.com.au

Industry and the public are urged to report suspect detections of Fall armyworm moths and larvae to the national Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881 or to Biosecurity Queensland on 13 25 23.

For more information, including pictures and how to identify fall armyworm, visit Biosecurity Queensland

ENDS

Media contact: Ron Goodman 0427 781 920

Disclaimer

State Government of Queensland published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 03:53:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:51pKorean Air parent Hanjin says Delta increased stake in it to 11%
RE
11:50pSouth Korea stocks tumble 3%, won hits six-month low on spike in virus cases
RE
11:49pChina stocks fall amid fears of global coronavirus contagion
RE
11:46pCLP : 2019 Net Profit Plunged on Impairment Costs
DJ
11:44pWHITEBARK ENERGY : Results of Meeting
PU
11:44pZTE : launches a new 1U 5G IPRAN all-interface product
AQ
11:38pPepsiCo buys Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery for $705 million
RE
11:34pBARRAMUNDI : outperforms in first half of year (BRM - Commentary for the interim period 2020)
PU
11:34pBARRAMUNDI : outperforms in first half of year (BRM - Preliminary half year announcement - appendix 1)
PU
11:33pTeck drops C$20.6 billion oil sands Frontier project, to take writedown
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
4SK HYNIX INC : South Korea stocks tumble 3%, won hits six-month low on spike in virus cases
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO LTD : KOREAN AIR LINES : South Korean airlines halt flights to Daegu, city with most virus..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group