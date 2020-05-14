Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Industry's First XGS PON Deployment in Student Housing Receives Gold Innovation Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

10G PON Deployment Effectively Meets Definitive Student Need for Cost-Efficient and Expanded Bandwidth

LightSpeed Technologies, Inc., Nokia’s top VAR in North America, assisted Michigan-based Spartan Net in deploying the industry’s first XGS PON solution for student housing. The Association for Passive Optical LAN recognized this milestone and named Nokia the recipient of its 2019 Gold Innovation award.

Spartan Net selected LightSpeed Technologies to deploy Nokia’s XGS PON technology, which provides cost-effective service to single-family homes and MDUs (Multi-Dwelling Units). In addition to Nokia’s 10G PON connectivity, LightSpeed provided Nokia’s Residential Gateways for Wi-Fi connectivity. Leveraging this innovative approach from Nokia illustrates the reliability and cost-effectiveness of 10G PON technologies.

John Brannon, President & CEO of LightSpeed Technologies, said, “Our partnership with an innovative Service Provider like Spartan Net is very exciting and helped our hard-working team earn Nokia’s Top VAR Sales and Growth Award for a third consecutive year. Our exclusivity to one vendor affords us the opportunity to spend quality time listening to our customers’ needs. We appreciate these opportunities to provide our Service Providers cost-effective next-generation solutions that meet their customers’ needs for seamless in-home Wi-Fi experiences and bandwidth.”

Richard Laing, President of Spartan Net, said, “It is a huge honor for all of us at Spartan Net to have been a part of Nokia’s recognition for this award. ‘One Step Further’ is more than a tagline, it is the way we operate, the way we live each day, the way we serve our clients — and this award certainly exemplifies that. We are grateful to have a partner with Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors, the developer and owner of Landmark on Grand River and Newman Lofts.”

For more information about LightSpeed Technologies, Inc., visit www.lightspeedt.com, or email Joe Caruso at joecaruso@lightspeedt.com or by phone at 917-882-8455.

About Spartan Net

Spartan Net, founded in 2001, is the largest residential Fiber Internet service provider in the state of Michigan servicing over 70 communities with Gigabit fiber Internet. Spartan Fiber provides an unrestricted 1,000 & 10,000 megabits per second, pure fiber Internet service to apartment, condominium, and mixed-use developments.

About LightSpeed Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2001, LightSpeed Technologies specializes in providing next-generation networking solutions that address the ever-growing need for bandwidth. We offer a full line of Nokia solutions including Optical (DWDM), Data Networking (Ethernet, IP/MPLS), Microwave Radio and Ultra-Broadband Technology (FTTX, GPON, LTE) products, to support the Utility, Service Provider, Enterprise, Transportation, Public Safety and State & Local Government market segments.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:42pCHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:42pUNITED STATES 12 MONTH NATURAL GAS FUND, LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:42pINNODATA : Management's discussion and analysis of financial
AQ
01:42pREALOGY : Affiliated Agents Lead Nearly One-Third Of NAHREP Top 250
PR
01:41pZEU CRYPTO : Director Resignation
AQ
01:40pEDISON S P A : closes the first quarter with revenues at 1.8 billion euros (-24.4%) and EBITDA stable at 180 million euros (+1.1%)
PU
01:39pPARK AEROSPACE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
01:39pOMNITEK ENGINEERING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:37pWYNNEFIELD CAPITAL : 's Efforts To Secure Three Independent Seats On MVC Capital's Board Stalled Over Gating Issue
PR
01:37pIMMUCELL CORPORATION : to Present at Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3GILEAD SCIENCES : Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remdesivir
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Strong first quarter – low impact from Covid-19 to date
5LG CHEM, LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla's secret batteries aim to rework the math for electric cars and the grid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group