IndustryWired : Magazine Names ‘Top Transformational Women Leaders in 2020'

IndustryWired, a brand of Stravium Intelligence, has named ‘Top Transformational Women Leaders in 2020’ in its April-May magazine issue.

The magazine issue recognizes top revolutionary women leaders who are transforming industries by leading and implementing state-of-the-art business solutions to drive innovation, making their organizations the most valuable brands globally. The magazine explores their journey, challenges, and achievements that inspire others beyond diversity and inclusion. Here is a look at the influential leaders who made the list:

Kelly Bagla: Featuring as the Cover Story is Kelly Bagla, Founder of Bagla Law Firm, APC. Kelly was taught to set goals, work hard, and go after her dreams. She expanded her knowledge and expertise to include not only the practice of law, but how to bring in clients, which would ultimately allow her to open Bagla Law Firm. Kelly’s abilities and belief in herself led her to write two best-selling books, launch a podcast (Go Legal Yourself Podcast), and become a legal expert and lead judge on the Emmy winning televised show, Everyday Edisons.

Dr. Amy Jadesimi: As the Managing Director of LADOL Free Zone (LADOL), Dr. Amy is responsible for managing operations across several sectors and disciplines, as well as a wide range of clients, advisors and other stakeholders, all in an environment that demands unique solutions, resilience and excellence.

Anaida Deti: Anaida is the CEO of DentalX. She started the company by booking appointments in her car and seeing patients in the late afternoons or Sundays after she worked all day for other dental offices. Now she has about 12 staff members and an award-winning dental office in North York, Toronto. Anaida also founded Mission Kind (Kids In Need of Dentalcare) to help children aged 6-16 obtain much needed dental work at no charge.

Caritta Seppa: Caritta is the Co-founder and COO at Tespack, a company that specialises in developing mobile energy solutions for off-grid workers by combining software and hardware. She is currently responsible for the operations, financing and business development as well as day-to-day operations and management of the company.

Helima Croft: Helima is the Managing Director and the Head of Global Commodity Strategy and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Research at RBC Capital Markets. She specializes in geopolitics and energy, leading a team of commodity strategists that cover energy, metals and cross‐commodity investor activity.

Karin Klock: As the Founder and CEO of WomenOwnedBiz.org, a free website developed to connect, support and empower women-owned businesses around the globe, Karin is committed to using women-owned businesses to support her business. Her goal is to have a one-stop website to find women-owned businesses.

Kathleen Marran: Kathleen is the Vice President for Diverse Customer Segments at UPS, the world's largest package delivery company and one of the leading global providers of specialized transportation and logistics services. In just one year, she has transformed UPS’ approach from D&I to one of the valuable and smartest business strategies and brought together internal and external groups to lead the charge.

Lisa Houssiere: Lisa is a Principal in McKool Smith's Houston office. She began her legal career as a commercial litigator at Norton Rose Fulbright in 2007. Lisa attended college at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. During college, she served on Mortar Board and studied abroad in Israel, Austria, England, and Spain. Lisa is focused on exceeding her clients’ needs and expectations.

Nicole Iseppi: Nicole is a Managing Director of ENGIE, a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. As a passionate problem solver and a strong supporter and advocate of promoting innovation and industry collaboration, she always enjoyed communicating with people and solving problems and therefore, a degree in law offered a way to develop initial skills and knowledge that can be used to pursue such core drivers.

Paige Arnof-Fenn: Paige is the Founder and CEO of Mavens & Moguls. She always wanted to work for a large multi-national business and be a Fortune 500 CEO. When Paige was a student, she looked at leaders like Meg Whitman & Ursula Burns as her role models. Since starting her business, Paige has joined boards and volunteered for several organizations.

Paula Dowdy: Paula is the Senior Vice President and General Manager at Illumina, for Europe, MEA region. She has strong technology and commercial background from more than 20 years in sales, services, and strategy leadership roles at Cisco, all of which positioned her well to join Illumina in 2016.

Pauline Ng: As the Co-Founder and CEO at Porcelain Private Limited, a home-grown cult skincare brand and a premium skincare solutions provider with three locations in Singapore, Pauline started the company with a vision to marry expertise and passion to create the future of skincare. She started Porcelain after her graduation from Singapore Management University in 2009, after taking a bold decision to forgo alluring job opportunities.

Reena Bhatnagar: As the General Manager and Chief Underwriting Officer of GIC Re, the largest reinsurance company in India in terms of gross premiums accepted in FY19, Reena has played a vital role in taking the company to new heights. She is a Director on the Boards of GIC Perestrakhovanie, Russia, and GIC Bhutan Re, along with being Deputy President of the Insurance Institute of India.

As technological, socio-economic, geopolitical and demographic developments continue to evolve, a systemic and sustained effort can help strengthen women leadership across categories of occupations and narrow the rising gender diversity gap. The enlisted incredible women leaders are breaking the fences of gender inequality, creating women leadership opportunities across industries. Read more such insights and the detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://industrywired.com/.

