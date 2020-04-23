Log in
Infinera Names Carahsoft 2019 Top Partner of the Year

04/23/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

RESTON, Va., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been received the 2019 Top Partner Award for the Americas region by Infinera, a global supplier of telecommunication service solutions provider. The award was presented to Carahsoft at the 2020 Infinera Global Partner Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Infinera is pleased to honor the partners who value our mission to ensure that our customers are equipped with the most adaptive network connectivity solutions for the most demanding systems,” said Bill Jarvis, VP Sales - Global Channels & Enterprise at Infinera. “Carahsoft is driving business for our company and delivering value to our customers and resellers, and we look forward to continuing to build a dynamic partnership.”

Carahsoft and Infinera partnered in March 2019 and have since executed proactive marketing and sales campaigns which have led to several sales opportunities for Infinera. The Top Partner Award is a testament to the hard work and contributions Carahsoft has provided.

“It is an honor to receive this award from Infinera so early in our partnership,” said Joe Tabatabaian, Infinera Account Manager at Carahsoft. “We’re off to a fast start, and with Infinera’s industry-leading solutions and continued support from our resellers, we’re carrying great momentum into 2020.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and channel partners. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include more than 1,400 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Infinera, FireEye, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
pr@carahsoft.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
