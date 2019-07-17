Log in
Infini Capital Management Selects TORA's Cloud-based OEMS for Multi-Asset Pairs Trading

07/17/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Hong Kong, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TORA, provider of the industry’s most advanced cloud-based order and execution management system (OEMS), has today announced Hong Kong-based multi-strategy hedge fund Infini Capital Management Ltd has selected TORA for its Pairs Trading solution.

Infini Capital chose the TORA OEMS due to its easily configurable functionality and on-the-ground support for fund trading activities. The functionality of TORA’s multi-asset, multi-region and broker-neutral pairs application was another deciding factor.

“The pairs trading tools within the TORA OEMS will enable us to trade more efficiently, and will ensure high execution completion, even during volatile market conditions,” said Tony Chin, Infini Capital CEO and CIO. “We chose TORA for their configurable functionality, ability to improve execution performance and great client service”.

TORA’s pairs trading application provides a high degree of control over execution via a series of parameters such as slicing and concurrency. There is full support for bulk uploads and capacity to trade thousands of pairs concurrently. Within the application, there is also an alert management platform highlighting both price volatility and hung legs. Clients are able to specify the broker on a per leg basis.

“TORA is delighted to support new innovative businesses at launch, and we were pleased to onboard Infini. Our fully integrated pairs trading application enables users to trade pairs across multiple counterparties with flexible and wide-ranging execution parameters,” said Chris Jenkins, TORA managing director.

“We are very much looking forward to working further with Infini Capital and supporting their growth with state-of-the-art technology and excellent client service.''

About TORA
TORA is the leading global provider of advanced investment management technologies
supporting the full trading lifecycle. With a full suite of cloud-based SaaS-delivered execution, analytics and compliance tools, as well as order, portfolio and risk management capabilities and a global FIX network, TORA’s products are utilized by hundreds of the industry’s leading hedge funds, asset managers, proprietary trading firms and sell-side trading desks globally. With headquarters in San Francisco, TORA has over 250 employees across offices in Hong Kong, Jersey, New York, Romania, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. More information is available at www.tora.com

About Infini Capital
Infini Capital Management is a global investment house that aims to generate consistent by capitalizing on the considerable opportunities in global markets, by combining the region’s best investment talent with strict risk management, tailored for the Asian investment environment’s unique characteristics. Our investment team deploys a multi-strategy investment approach across global markets in a variety of asset classes to seek risk adjusted returns for our investors. We believe the aggregate of the carefully chosen independent strategy enables us to generate high quality, consistent returns in any market condition.

Alice Uribe
Forefront Communications
212-320-8981 x711
auribe@forefrontcomms.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
