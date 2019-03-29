Infinite Global : Among Top-Ranked Professional Services PR Firms, Sees 18.6% Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Global, an award-winning public relations, branding and content services firm, was ranked sixth on O'Dwyer's list of PR Firms for Professional Services. The communications trade publication released its Top PR Firms – 2019 Firm Rankings on March 27.

Reporting $8,055,189 in global net fees for 2018, an 18.6 percent increase from the previous year, Infinite Global also ranked in the top 25 in year-over-year growth percentage and 55th for overall net fees.

"We exceeded our ambitious expectations by hitting three key metrics: at least 15 percent growth; a minimum of 20 percent profit margin; and 50 – 55 percent staff costs," Infinite Global CEO Jamie Diaferia said. "It's gratifying to have across-the-board success in the US and UK."

Infinite Global President Zach Olsen added, "Over the past few years, we've diversified our services to meet the growing needs of our clients. Our growth is a testament to the investment we've made in our client relationships and workplace culture."

O'Dwyer's, which has been conducting its PR firm rankings for nearly 50 years, ranks agencies based on worldwide fees and across a dozen specialty categories. As part of the research process, public relations firms must provide O'Dwyer's with income tax and W-3 forms, as well as a current account list.

Earlier this year, Infinite Global was ranked as the top overall PR firm in the National Law Journal's annual "Best Of" awards for the seventh consecutive year. It was also voted No. 1 in the NLJ's Crisis Management and Social Media Consultancy categories, and was second in the Integrated Law Firm Marketing and Legal Marketing & Branding categories. In November, Infinite Global was recognized among the Top Places to Work by PR News.

