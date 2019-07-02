InfiniteIO : Appoints Cloud Storage Industry Veteran as Global Sales Leader

Michael Croll brings more than 20 years experience to role as VP of worldwide sales

InfiniteIO, the leader in making hybrid cloud storage simple and fast, today announced that Michael Croll, former IBM and EMC sales leader, is its new vice president of worldwide sales to help address the demand for hybrid cloud storage solutions that optimize on-site and cloud data storage at enterprise scale. Croll joins InfiniteIO with over two decades of experience in sales and sales leadership bringing innovative technology solutions to the public and private sector, domestically and internationally.

Michael Croll, Vice President of Worldwide Sales, InfiniteIO

Responsible for leading sales and revenue growth at InfiniteIO, Croll’s appointment builds on the company’s investment in engineering, sales and marketing to meet the growing demand for easy-to-manage, high-performing hybrid cloud storage environments. Enterprise, life sciences, media/entertainment and engineering organizations have realized that modern data management strategies must balance storage cost and performance to support productivity and profitability goals. InfiniteIO’s metadata-first approach to hybrid cloud data management is helping customers and partners slash infrastructure costs and deliver performance levels that are equally high in both on-premises and cloud-based storage, without causing disruption to existing workflows.

“Optimizing storage in a hybrid world is a critical strategy for today’s enterprises as they contend with 50-percent annual data growth,” said Mark Cree, CEO of InfiniteIO. “Michael’s expertise in data center infrastructure and cloud computing will help customers and partners extend their existing IT investments while embracing hybrid cloud. We welcome his experience in leading sales organizations to propel us to the next stage of our growth.”

Croll joins InfiniteIO from Cleversafe (now IBM Cloud Object Storage), where he was vice president of sales and operations for the North America public market. Prior to that, he built and led high-performance sales teams and grew revenue streams for emerging-growth and market-leading data storage vendors including Data Domain and EMC (now Dell/EMC).

“InfiniteIO's technology combines cloud economics with flash performance to eliminate trade-offs between storage cost and performance optimization,” Croll said. “Customers and partners can realize this game-changing benefit with zero changes to existing users or systems. As organizations drive IT transformation in the hybrid cloud era, we can accelerate their ability to reduce capex spend and improve ROI on storage and cloud investments through our unique, metadata-driven insights to data management.”

About InfiniteIO

InfiniteIO makes hybrid cloud storage simple and fast, ensuring information flows to people and applications that need it most, without disruption. Based in Austin, Texas, InfiniteIO provides real-time insights to analyze, optimize and scale capacity and performance throughout the hybrid cloud for global enterprises, research organizations and media companies. InfiniteIO offers customers and partners the fastest way to implement a hybrid cloud strategy and maximize the value of cloud storage. Learn more at www.infinite.io or follow the company on Twitter @infiniteio and LinkedIn.

