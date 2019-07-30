InfiniteMD : Launches Asynchronous Video as Newest Consumer Modality for Virtual Expert Opinions

Video case summaries with the nation’s top doctors represent a first in the second opinion space, giving consumers a new way to receive advice at their convenience

InfiniteMD, a leading provider of virtual expert opinions from the top U.S. specialists, today announced the availability of asynchronous video as their newest option for consumers to receive expert advice.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005855/en/

Asynchronous video case summaries allow leading physicians to provide second opinion advice in a pre-recorded format that can be securely viewed and shared at the consumer's convenience. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new modality is being called a “video case summary” and represents an industry first in the second opinion landscape. A pre-recorded video opinion allows expert physicians to provide all the advice they would over live video, in a format that can be securely viewed and shared at the individual’s convenience. Previously, consumers engaging with InfiniteMD had the choice of a live video consultation or a written report to answer their top questions; the video case summary is a hybrid of the two options.

“Consumers really value the connection that video has to offer when engaging with an expert physician, however, sometimes scheduling across different time zones can present a challenge for live video,” said Babak Movassaghi, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of InfiniteMD. “By rolling out newest our option to request a ‘video case summary,’ we are enhancing our consumers’ ability receive advice in a way that is personal, expedient, and convenient.”

Physicians in the InfiniteMD network use their proprietary Case Management Cloud platform to review pre-summarized cases, see the consumer’s top questions, and then record their recommendations on video. “Our technology is both enhancing consumer choice and creating an experience that gives our physicians greater flexibility in their busy schedules,” said Movassaghi.

The video case summary option is now available globally to all partners of InfiniteMD. Individual consumers are also able to request a virtual expert opinion directly online.

About InfiniteMD

InfiniteMD is virtual expert opinion leader that provides consumers from around the world direct access to the best physicians in the United States via remote video and written consultations using its proprietary platform. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, InfiniteMD works with physicians from institutions like Harvard Medical School-affiliated hospitals and other centers of excellence that rank within the Top 20 Hospitals, per U.S. News and World Report. A cornerstone of InfiniteMD’s service are its international capabilities, which includes the collection and translation of medical records in any language for our physician network, as well as providing medically trained interpreters during live video consultations. www.InfiniteMD.com

