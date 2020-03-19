Log in
Infiniti Helped a Biopharmaceuticals Market Client Devise a Clinical Development Strategy Using Product Development Solution | RFP for Similar Strategic Business Engagements

03/19/2020 | 11:04am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on product development strategy. This success story highlights how Infiniti helped a biopharmaceuticals market client to identify the right business partner to manage the complete drug development process, devise a marketing strategy to bolster the market penetration of their new drugs, and keep pace with evolving regulations for biologics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005501/en/

Biopharmaceutical market (Graphic: Business Wire)

Biopharmaceutical market (Graphic: Business Wire)

The biopharmaceuticals market is expected to witness huge growth through 2025 due to increasing adoption of biopharmaceuticals globally , rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing elderly population. However, the global pharmaceutical market is not entirely free of challenges. Constantly changing technology, evolving regulations for biologics, and intense public and political scrutiny of biotechnologies such as gene therapy and stem-cell research are increasing challenges for companies operating in the biopharmaceuticals market. This necessitates biopharmaceutical companies to overcome these obstacles and increase their chances for success by partnering with external development providers with the right knowledge.

Our market intelligence experts can how you to stay updated with the latest innovations and strategies for success in the global biopharmaceutical market. Request a FREE proposal today.

Business Challenge:

The client is a biopharmaceutical company based out of Europe. Owing to the lack of knowledge, experience, and resources to help them through the clinical development process, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering product development strategy. By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client wanted to conduct product analysis by examining market competition, available patient study populations, clinical trial costs, regulatory requirements, reimbursement issues, and market potential. Also, the client needed help in devising a clinical development strategy.

Companies in the global biopharmaceutical industry are struggling to keep up with the rising demands of the FDA. Our market intelligence solution can help you to understand evolving regulations for biologics in target markets. Contact us now.

Our Approach: To help the biopharmaceuticals market client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a product research engagement, market intelligence engagement, product development strategy, and marketing study. The experts at Infiniti Research also provided the client with a very clear picture of the market opportunity. Besides, a sound macroeconomic-based demand model was developed to help the client understand the current state of the European biopharmaceuticals market.

Business impact of the product development strategy for the biopharmaceuticals market client:

  • Understood stringent regulatory requirements in their target market
  • Kept pace with constantly changing technologies and adopted cost-effective technologies
  • Identified product development hurdles and selected the right partner to manage their complete drug development process
  • Moved their products from the discovery lab to early-stage clinical trials (phases 1 and 2) quickly and cost-efficiently
  • Evaluated the likelihood of clinical success
  • Conducted a gap analysis of the existing preclinical data
  • Devised pre and post-launch awareness to maximize the product’s period of market exclusivity
  • Achieved huge commercial success for the newly launched drug

Want to know how our services can help companies in the global biopharmaceuticals market to strategize their business functions? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with comprehensive insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
