Infiniti Helped a Quick Service Restaurant to Improve Customer Loyalty Through Targeted Ad Campaigns | Read the Complete Success Story on Marketing Strategy Engagement to Know How

11/22/2019 | 02:04pm EST

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on marketing strategy engagement. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a quick service restaurant to devise targeted marketing campaigns and develop a better relationship with their target customer segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005363/en/

The rising adoption of smartphones are necessitating companies in the food and beverage industry to revamp their traditional marketing models and focus more into digital advertising techniques. Also, with product delivery and marketing becoming more digitalized, ensuring consistency in marketing initiative is becoming imperative for businesses. As such, companies are under the need to devise targeted marketing strategies by understanding the needs and demands of their target customer segments.

Our marketing strategy engagement can help you to measure the effectiveness of your marketing campaign and revamp marketing initiatives accordingly. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge: The client is a quick service restaurant based out of the US. As the client solely relied on traditional advertising techniques, they faced difficulties in reaching out to their end-users. Also, the company’s inability to gather detailed insights into their customers made it difficult for them to personalize marketing campaigns. As such, they wanted to identify the changing needs of their target customers and devise targeted marketing campaigns. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering marketing strategy engagement.

Our experts can help you to formulate effective marketing strategies to capture customers’ attention and drive sales. Contact us to leverage our marketing strategy engagement.

The solution offered: Infiniti’s marketing strategy engagement helped the client to create targeted ad campaigns by understanding the needs and requirements of the different customer segments. The client was also able to identify the right marketing channels to focus on to drive sales. This helped them to improve customer loyalty and profitability. In addition, the client was able to develop a consistent level of brand recognition amongst the target customer segments.

Infiniti’s marketing strategy engagement helped the client to:

  • Devise product promotion strategy and drive sales
  • Efficiently segment customers and devise personalized marketing approaches
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our marketing strategy engagement? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti’s marketing strategy engagement offered predictive insights on:

  • Developing effective ad campaigns and enhancing customer loyalty
  • Streamlining marketing strategies and boosting profitability
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure.

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Infiniti’s Marketing Strategy Helps a Quick Service Restaurant Client Improve Customer Loyalty Through Targeted Ad Campaigns

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
