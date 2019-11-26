Infiniti Helped an Automotive Company to Successfully Establish their Market Presence in Germany | Read the Latest Success Story on Market Intelligence Engagement for Comprehensive Insights

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest market intelligence engagement for an automotive company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti’s market intelligence engagement helped an automotive company based out of the United States to establish their market presence in Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005590/en/

The key challenges faced by the client include:

Identifying competitors’ product and service offerings

Identifying profitable business opportunities to invest on to drive sales

Keeping pace with market trends and industry developments

Understanding the evolving regulations in the German automotive market

Identifying customers’ needs and requirements

To succeed in the long-run, businesses will need to keep pace with market changes and adopt customer-centric business models. Our market intelligence solution can help you to stay informed about the present as well as the long-term forecasts of the market. Request a free proposal today.

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution comprised of:

Competitive intelligence study to analyze the competitive landscape of the German automotive market

Competitive pricing analysis engagement to analyze the pricing strategies and models of the top companies in the German automotive industry

Market scanning and monitoring analysis to identify profitable opportunities in the market

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts.

Learn more about our portfolio of services and how we help businesses formulate effective go-to-market strategies. Contact us today.

The market intelligence solution helped the automotive company to:

Improve the quality of product and service offerings

Devise a sound market entry strategy to enter the German automotive industry

Analyze the top companies in the German automotive market and identify areas of differentiation

Achieve more than 13% of the German automotive market share within one year

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005590/en/