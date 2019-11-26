Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infiniti Helped an Automotive Company to Successfully Establish their Market Presence in Germany | Read the Latest Success Story on Market Intelligence Engagement for Comprehensive Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 01:05pm EST

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest market intelligence engagement for an automotive company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti’s market intelligence engagement helped an automotive company based out of the United States to establish their market presence in Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005590/en/

The key challenges faced by the client include:

  • Identifying competitors’ product and service offerings
  • Identifying profitable business opportunities to invest on to drive sales
  • Keeping pace with market trends and industry developments
  • Understanding the evolving regulations in the German automotive market
  • Identifying customers’ needs and requirements

To succeed in the long-run, businesses will need to keep pace with market changes and adopt customer-centric business models. Our market intelligence solution can help you to stay informed about the present as well as the long-term forecasts of the market. Request a free proposal today.

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution comprised of:

  • Competitive intelligence study to analyze the competitive landscape of the German automotive market
  • Competitive pricing analysis engagement to analyze the pricing strategies and models of the top companies in the German automotive industry
  • Market scanning and monitoring analysis to identify profitable opportunities in the market
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our market intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts.

Learn more about our portfolio of services and how we help businesses formulate effective go-to-market strategies. Contact us today.

The market intelligence solution helped the automotive company to:

  • Improve the quality of product and service offerings
  • Devise a sound market entry strategy to enter the German automotive industry
  • Analyze the top companies in the German automotive market and identify areas of differentiation
  • Achieve more than 13% of the German automotive market share within one year
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:19pSMART CIRCLE INTERNATIONAL : Helps Fight Hunger This Holiday
PR
06:16pWEST COAST VENTURES : WCVC Reports 23 Percent Revenue Growth Through Q3 to $2.7 Million and Now Enters $800 Billion Franchise Sector
AQ
06:16pAB SCIENCE : will host a live webcast on masitinib in severe asthma on December 2, 2019
AQ
06:16pAB Science will host a live webcast on masitinib in severe asthma on December 2, 2019
GL
06:16pSCIENCE : AB Science will host a live webcast on masitinib in severe asthma on December 2, 2019
GL
06:16p'New Flight Charters' Announces Largest Public Listing of Private Jet Charter Empty Legs
PR
06:14pNEUROLOGYLIVE™ : Adds the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program
BU
06:12pRussian military shows new hypersonic nuclear missile
AQ
06:11pTOADMAN INTERACTIVE PUBL : enters into an agreement to acquire Sold Out
AQ
06:11pHealthcare Tech Company EvidenceCare to host Aneesh Chopra and Dr. Josh Mandel on Industry Webinar
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
2AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
3Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says
4Markets getting fed up with shallow comments
5INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group