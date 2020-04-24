Infiniti Helped an E-commerce Company to Reduce Order-to-Ship Timing from 4 Days to 48 Hours with Inventory Management Solution | Contact us for Similar Engagements

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on inventory management solution for an e-commerce company.

Engagement Overview:

A US-based e-commerce company faced difficulties in implementing new operating models to support same-day delivery. As a result, the client started losing their market share to their competitors. Also, siloed logistics management system and supply chain complexities increased difficulties for the client. The client, therefore, wanted to revamp their supply chain processes. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering inventory management solution.

Our Approach:

The experts at Infiniti Research experts worked closely with the client’s supply chain team to understand their supply chain complexities. The experts conducted geographic market segmentation to help the client categorize their valuable customers based on their locality. Besides, the experts helped the client to identify third-party service providers to help them in implementing automated storage and retrieval system and real-time inventory tracking system.

Business impact of the inventory management solution for the US e-commerce industry client

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to reduce order-to-ship timing from 4 to 48 hours and achieve annual transportation cost savings of around 25%.

By leveraging Infiniti’s inventory management solution, the client was also able to:

Gather real-time inventory data within one convenient system

Optimize functions such as forecast-to-stock and order-to-cash

Set up warehouse space and distribution centers in areas with highest product demand

Implement automated storage and retrieval system

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

