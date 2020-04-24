Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infiniti Helped an E-commerce Company to Reduce Order-to-Ship Timing from 4 Days to 48 Hours with Inventory Management Solution | Contact us for Similar Engagements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 11:39am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on inventory management solution for an e-commerce company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005408/en/

Engagement Overview:

A US-based e-commerce company faced difficulties in implementing new operating models to support same-day delivery. As a result, the client started losing their market share to their competitors. Also, siloed logistics management system and supply chain complexities increased difficulties for the client. The client, therefore, wanted to revamp their supply chain processes. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering inventory management solution.

We can help you to revamp your supply chain processes and gain a leading edge in the long-run. Request a FREE proposal here.

Our Approach:

The experts at Infiniti Research experts worked closely with the client’s supply chain team to understand their supply chain complexities. The experts conducted geographic market segmentation to help the client categorize their valuable customers based on their locality. Besides, the experts helped the client to identify third-party service providers to help them in implementing automated storage and retrieval system and real-time inventory tracking system.

Business impact of the inventory management solution for the US e-commerce industry client

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to reduce order-to-ship timing from 4 to 48 hours and achieve annual transportation cost savings of around 25%.

By leveraging Infiniti’s inventory management solution, the client was also able to:

  • Gather real-time inventory data within one convenient system
  • Optimize functions such as forecast-to-stock and order-to-cash
  • Set up warehouse space and distribution centers in areas with highest product demand
  • Implement automated storage and retrieval system

Want to gain more insights into our inventory management solution and their benefits for your business? Request more info here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:04pGUERRERO VENTURES : Announces Second Closing of Subscription Receipt Private Placement for an Additional C$5.96 Million for an Aggregate of C$9 Million and Opens Third Tranche
AQ
12:03pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : ECB begins reluctant journey into junk debt
RE
12:03pCOVID-19 : When business resilience is put to the test
PU
12:03pSERVICENOW : New partner app helps banks process emergency loans
PU
12:03pICADE : performance as of March 31, 2020.
PU
12:03pOPEN TEXT : What's new in OpenText Enterprise Applications Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2
PU
12:03pINVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER INVESTMENT TRUST : Doc re rights attached to equity shares
PR
12:03pINVESCO ASIA TRUST : Doc re rights attached to equity shares
PR
12:03pFIRST BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock
BU
12:02pBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potato..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group