Infiniti Helps an Industrial Packaging Company Save 66% on Operational Costs | This Success Story on Market Intelligence Solution Explains How

05/05/2020 | 06:03pm BST

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by an industrial packaging market client and explains how the client leveraged market intelligence solution to combat these roadblocks. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti’s market intelligence solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005764/en/

The European industrial packaging sector is experiencing positive growth due to the rising demand in industries including food and beverage, construction, oil and gas, and consumer electronics. Also, rapid technological advancements and R&D across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the industrial packaging market over the coming years. These transformations have not only opened up new opportunities for companies in the industrial packaging sector but have also brought about new challenges. Consequently, companies in the industrial packaging market will need to identify the main challenges ahead and stay prepared.

Ensuring business continuity a challenge due to COVID-19? Request a free proposal to learn how Infiniti is helping companies around the globe assess the business impact of the coronavirus outbreak and plan for business revival post-COVID-19.

Business Challenges Faced:

The client is an industrial packaging company based out of Europe. The rise of new digital solutions, digitalization of the workforce, cost pressure, and sustainability issues posed major challenges for the client. Also, as the client solely relied on conventional packaging techniques, they were unable to deliver products on time while delivering the highest quality. As a result, the client’s existing customers were unwilling to renew deals with them. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

The Solution Offered: The experts analyzed market trends and industry developments in the European industrial packaging market. Also, we conducted a customer intelligence study to understand customer needs and requirements. Besides, a competitive benchmarking analysis was conducted to analyze the client’s products and services in comparison to their competitors.

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution helped the industrial packaging market client to:

  • Capitalize on profitable opportunities and tackle the rising challenges in the market
  • Shorten production time and enhance the quality of the packaging material
  • Enhance communication between the internal and external teams
  • Sign a profitable deal with a leading company in the heavy equipment manufacturing industry
  • Save 66% on operational costs
  • For detailed insights, read the complete success story here.

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
