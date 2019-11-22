Log in
Infiniti Identified the Right Set of Customers and Reduced Marketing Spend for a Personal Care Products Manufacturer | Read the Complete Success Story for In-Depth Insights

11/22/2019

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market segmentation analysis. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a personal care products manufacturer to effectively segment their customers and tailor their marketing initiatives for target customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005356/en/

Beauty and personal care market landscape has changed dramatically over the past few years and so have the expectations of customers. Today, modern customers demand personalized product and service offerings. As such, leading companies in the beauty and personal care market have started implementing new strategies to improve their profitability and competitiveness.

Our market segmentation strategy can help you to optimize your product launch and marketing strategies and reach out to the right set of customers. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge: The client is a personal care products manufacturer based out of the United States. They wanted to develop a unique brand positioning strategy to reach out to the different target audiences. Also, they wanted to direct their marketing budget into specific communication channels that would reach their target customer base. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market segmentation analysis.

Our market segmentation analysis can help you to efficiently group your customer segments and create compelling marketing strategies for them. Contact us to leverage our market segmentation analysis.

The solution offered: Infiniti’s market segmentation analysis helped the client to identify profitable customer segments and devise personalized approaches for them. Also, the experts helped the client to tailor product and service offerings to address the unique needs of their target customers. This helped the client to increase sales and efficiently allocate their marketing budgets. They were also able to enhance profitability and reduce marketing spend.

Infiniti’s market segmentation analysis helped the client to:

  • Identify profitable customer segments and tailor marketing initiatives for them
  • Increase sales and boost profitability
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our market segmentation analysis? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti’s market segmentation analysis offered predictive insights on:

  • Attracting new customers and reducing customer churn rate
  • Restructuring marketing models to better meet customers’ needs and demands
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure.

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Market Segmentation Analysis Helps a Personal Care Products Provider to Identify Their Target Audience

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
