Infiniti Research : Developed a Competitor Analysis Template for a Leading Organic Food Store in the U.S. - Request for a Proposal Now

Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions
provider, has announced the completion of their new competitor
analysis engagement on the organic food industry in the US. A
leading organic food store in the U.S wanted to gain detailed insights
into the business plans and strategies of their peers in the market.
Developing a Competitor Analysis Template for a Leading Organic Food Store in the US (Graphic: Business Wire)
According to the organic food industry experts at Infiniti,
“The organic food industry has evolved rapidly over the past few
years from being a very niche market segment to being a mainstream
market that it is today.”
The organic food market is one of the fast-growing market segments in
the world, and particularly in the U.S. Organic food sales have shot up
drastically in the U.S and was estimated to be around $45 billion last
year. Such an annual double-digit growth rate has even outstripped the
overall growth of the food industry in this region. Moreover, with a
rise in the global demand and unprecedented market studies that link the
economic well-being of an individual to the use of organic food, the
organic food market is expected to witness massive growth in the coming
years. This also means players in the food industry should now focus on
capitalizing on the new opportunities in this market.
The competitor analysis experts at Infiniti Research offered detailed
insights into the organic food market from a competitor’s point of view,
which helped reveal the advantages and disadvantages possessed by the
client.
This competitor analysis engagement provided
benefits that helped the client to:
-
Analyze the competitiveness in the global marketplace
-
Develop competitive strategies to gain a winning edge
-
This competitor analysis engagement provided
predictive insights on:
-
Sustaining a competitive advantage by developing the necessary core
competencies
-
Developing a competitor analysis framework to future-proof their
business plan
-
View the complete competitor analysis engagement here:
https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/organic-food-store-competitor-analysis
