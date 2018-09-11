Infiniti Research : Explores the Types of Target Market Strategies That Are Essential for Any Business to Grow

Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the types of target market strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005462/en/

BEATING THE ODDS WITH TARGET ANALYSIS. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Target market analysis involves the study of the potential clients of the company. It helps in devising better target marketing strategies to guide businesses in decision making. Most research is done before devising the target marketing strategies, to determine the target people or businesses that will benefit the business. Once the research is done, the four Ps of marketing-price, product, promotion and place are used to market the products in a better way. An effective target market analysis is also helpful for the companies to maximize their ROI. To know more about our complete portfolio of target market analysis, Request a proposal

“Target market analysis aims at arriving at a decision on the market segments that the company wants to enter,” says an industry expert from Infiniti.

Continue reading to know more about the business benefits of target market analysis or get in touch with our analysts for a free consultation.

Types of Target Market Strategies:

Multi-segment targeting: Multi-segment targeting is one of the most profitable target marketing strategies. It simplifies the differences between various segments of marketing by designing a specific marketing mix for each segment. A company which follows this marketing strategy knows that such a strategy serves two or more well-defined segments and devises a different marketing mix for each one of them. To know more about our portfolio of market intelligence solutions , Request a proposal

Multi-segment targeting is one of the most profitable target marketing strategies. It simplifies the differences between various segments of marketing by designing a specific marketing mix for each segment. A company which follows this marketing strategy knows that such a strategy serves two or more well-defined segments and devises a different marketing mix for each one of them. , Concentrated targeting: Target market analysis helps a company to identify various segments but serving all the segments properly may not be possible for the company. Some of the segments are even unsuitable or out of the line with the company’s business strengths. In such a case, the company can choose to target a single segment with a single marketing mix. This can further help in understanding the motives, needs and behavior of that particular segment’s customers and devise a specialized marketing mix accordingly. To know more about the types of target market strategies , get in touch

Target market analysis helps a company to identify various segments but serving all the segments properly may not be possible for the company. Some of the segments are even unsuitable or out of the line with the company’s business strengths. In such a case, the company can choose to target a single segment with a single marketing mix. This can further help in understanding the motives, needs and behavior of that particular segment’s customers and devise a specialized marketing mix accordingly. , Undifferentiated targeting: Target market analysis facilitates the companies to identify the differences in the characteristics of the customer. Sometimes, the cost of developing a distinct marketing mix for separate segments may outweigh the potential gains of meeting customer needs more accurately. Under such situations, the company decides to implement a single type of target marketing strategy for the whole market. This practice is also common for companies that do not pay much attention to target market analysis and lack of knowledge of their customer. Undifferentiated targeting is one of the oldest techniques used and there are few companies who use this approach. Get in touch, to know more about the types of target market strategies

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the types of target market strategies.

View the complete list of the types of target marketing strategies:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/beating-odds-target-market-analysis

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005462/en/