Infiniti Research : Explores the Types of Target Market Strategies That Are Essential for Any Business to Grow

Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions
provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the types
of target market strategies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005462/en/
BEATING THE ODDS WITH TARGET ANALYSIS. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Target market analysis involves the study of the potential clients of
the company. It helps in devising better target marketing strategies to
guide businesses in decision making. Most research is done before
devising the target marketing strategies, to determine the target people
or businesses that will benefit the business. Once the research is done,
the four Ps of marketing-price, product, promotion and place are used to
market the products in a better way. An effective target market analysis
is also helpful for the companies to maximize their ROI. To know more
about our complete portfolio of target market analysis, Request
a proposal
“Target market analysis aims at arriving at a decision on the market
segments that the company wants to enter,” says an industry
expert from Infiniti.
Continue reading to know more about the business benefits of
target market analysis or get
in touch with our analysts for a free consultation.
Types of Target Market Strategies:
-
Multi-segment targeting: Multi-segment targeting is one of the
most profitable target marketing strategies. It simplifies the
differences between various segments of marketing by designing a
specific marketing mix for each segment. A company which follows this
marketing strategy knows that such a strategy serves two or more
well-defined segments and devises a different marketing mix for each
one of them. To know more about our portfolio of market
intelligence solutions, Request
a proposal
-
Concentrated targeting: Target market analysis helps a company
to identify various segments but serving all the segments properly may
not be possible for the company. Some of the segments are even
unsuitable or out of the line with the company’s business strengths.
In such a case, the company can choose to target a single segment with
a single marketing mix. This can further help in understanding the
motives, needs and behavior of that particular segment’s customers and
devise a specialized marketing mix accordingly. To know more about
the types of target market strategies, get
in touch
-
Undifferentiated targeting: Target market analysis facilitates
the companies to identify the differences in the characteristics of
the customer. Sometimes, the cost of developing a distinct marketing
mix for separate segments may outweigh the potential gains of meeting
customer needs more accurately. Under such situations, the company
decides to implement a single type of target marketing strategy for
the whole market. This practice is also common for companies that do
not pay much attention to target market analysis and lack of knowledge
of their customer. Undifferentiated targeting is one of the oldest
techniques used and there are few companies who use this approach. Get
in touch, to know more about the types of target market
strategies
Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering
strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study
competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies.
Listed below are the types of target market strategies.
View the complete list of the types of target marketing strategies:
https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/beating-odds-target-market-analysis
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti
Research is a leading market intelligence company providing
smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research
studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive
activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent
business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005462/en/