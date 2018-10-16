Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infiniti Research : Forecasts the Top Market Trends in the Industrial Packaging Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 05:33am CEST

Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top market trends in the industrial packaging industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015006011/en/

TOP TRENDS IN INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING INDUSTRY. (Graphic: Business Wire)

TOP TRENDS IN INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING INDUSTRY. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Globally, the market for industrial packaging is quite different from the consumer packaging market and is currently witnessing impressive growth, making it one of the most lucrative markets for investments. The growth of the packaging industry is driven by industries like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, lubricants, food and beverages, and construction. Industrial packaging is primarily done to maintain a protective barrier, control release of hazardous materials, and provide information on the content inside. The purpose of industrial packaging is to protect large parts or machinery, big cartons, corrugated boxes, plastic or fiber drums, protective films, wooden boxes, and specialized pallets.

"Companies in the industrial packaging market are striving hard to maintain a balance between controlling packaging waste and creating packaging materials that provide the required strength and performance," says an expert from Infiniti Research.

Read more to know about the packaging industry trends that businesses are following to excel in the market or Request for a proposal.

Trends in the Industrial Packaging Market:

Recycling

A huge amount of toxic and non-toxic waste is generated by manufacturing companies. A major part of this waste comprises of packaging waste. To reduce amount of waste generated, many legislations encourage the principle of 3Rs - reduce, reuse, and recycle in the industrial packaging market. Reusing the packaging material is not just ecofriendly but reduces the overall packaging cost. Items such as wooden boxes, fiber drums, and specialized pallets used in the industrial packaging market can easily be reused. Even heavy industries like steel and metal are promoting sustainable development. To know more about ongoing trends in the industry packaging market, get in touch with our consultants.

Optimal pack shape

The total logistics and distribution costs are determined using the shape of the pack. Since many freight companies calculate the shipping cost based on volumetric weight, optimizing the shape of the pack to occupy minimal space can cut down costs for businesses. For instance, preferring a cubic shape instead of the cylindrical shape of steel or plastic drums can help save space. Similarly, packing of containers in the rectangular-shaped rigid IBCs increases the total amount of cargo that can be transported in a single trip in the industrial packaging market. To gain more insights into the investments involved in this domain and the latest trends affecting investment costs, request for more information.

Downgauging

Downgauging is effective method that helps reduce the total amount of materials used in packaging. It also helps in improving packaging efficiency and allows companies to reduce their spend on packaging materials. For example, with the help of technological advancements, the weight of multiwall paper sacks used in the construction industry have been reduced without sacrificing performance or strength. Such advancements reduce both the transportation and logistics cost and ease material handling. To read more about the packaging industry trends access the full article here!

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:03aGROUPE GORGE : ECA Group awarded a 4M contract by Sonatrach
PU
07:01aSANOFI : Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive topline results in two Phase 3 trials of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
GL
07:01aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : and Spectrum announce collaboration on expanded Santos Basin Multi-Client 3D Survey
GL
07:01aCAMURUS' : Nomination Committee appointed for the Annual General Meeting 2019
AQ
07:01aAMBEA PUBL : has entered into an agreement to acquire the care operations of Aleris
AQ
07:01aPROBIODRUG : publishes SAPHIR data in peer reviewed journal
AQ
07:01aSANOFI : Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive topline results in two Phase 3 trials of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
AQ
07:01aSPECTRUM : and TGS announce collaboration on expanded Santos Basin Multi-Client 3D Survey
AQ
07:01aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : and Spectrum announce collaboration on expanded Santos Basin Multi-Client 3D Survey
AQ
07:01aVALNEVA : Announces Progress of Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Textron, NetJets strike deal for up to 325 Cessna planes
3BOMBARDIER, INC. : Money flies across tarmac as business jet show kicks off
4Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
5BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : doubles stake in promising Ecuador copper project

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.