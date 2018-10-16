Infiniti Research : Forecasts the Top Market Trends in the Industrial Packaging Industry

Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions
Globally, the market for industrial packaging is quite different from
the consumer packaging market and is currently witnessing impressive
growth, making it one of the most lucrative markets for investments. The
growth of the packaging industry is driven by industries like chemicals,
pharmaceuticals, lubricants, food and beverages, and construction.
Industrial packaging is primarily done to maintain a protective barrier,
control release of hazardous materials, and provide information on the
content inside. The purpose of industrial packaging is to protect large
parts or machinery, big cartons, corrugated boxes, plastic or fiber
drums, protective films, wooden boxes, and specialized pallets.
"Companies in the industrial packaging market are striving hard to
maintain a balance between controlling packaging waste and creating
packaging materials that provide the required strength and performance,"
says an expert from Infiniti Research.
Trends in the Industrial Packaging Market:
Recycling
A huge amount of toxic and non-toxic waste is generated by manufacturing
companies. A major part of this waste comprises of packaging waste. To
reduce amount of waste generated, many legislations encourage the
principle of 3Rs - reduce, reuse, and recycle in the
industrial packaging market. Reusing the packaging material is not just
ecofriendly but reduces the overall packaging cost. Items such as wooden
boxes, fiber drums, and specialized pallets used in the industrial
packaging market can easily be reused. Even heavy industries like steel
and metal are promoting sustainable development. To know more about
Optimal pack shape
The total logistics and distribution costs are determined using the
shape of the pack. Since many freight companies calculate the shipping
cost based on volumetric weight, optimizing the shape of the pack to
occupy minimal space can cut down costs for businesses. For instance,
preferring a cubic shape instead of the cylindrical shape of steel or
plastic drums can help save space. Similarly, packing of containers in
the rectangular-shaped rigid IBCs increases the total amount of cargo
that can be transported in a single trip in the industrial packaging
market. To gain more insights into the investments involved in this
Downgauging
Downgauging is effective method that helps reduce the total amount of
materials used in packaging. It also helps in improving packaging
efficiency and allows companies to reduce their spend on packaging
materials. For example, with the help of technological advancements, the
weight of multiwall paper sacks used in the construction industry have
been reduced without sacrificing performance or strength. Such
advancements reduce both the transportation and logistics cost and ease
