Infiniti Research : Highlights Key Applications of Machine Learning in Healthcare | Infiniti Research

The constantly increasing population has put great pressure on the
healthcare sector, especially in terms of offering quality treatment and
healthcare services. Now, more than ever, people are demanding smart
applications, healthcare services, and wearables that’ll help them to
lead better lives and extend their lifespan. This need for a ‘better’
healthcare service is gradually creating the scope for artificial
intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications in healthcare
and pharma world. Today, AI, ML, and deep learning are moving to every
imaginable domain, and healthcare, too, isn’t untouched.
“The need for a better healthcare service is increasingly creating
the scope for artificial intelligence (AI) applications in the
healthcare sector,” says an industry expert from Infiniti.
Applications of machine learning in healthcare:
-
Discovery and development of drug: Machine learning
applications help in the discovery and development of drugs, varying
from sequencing for next generation to applications in precision
medicine. In the primary stage, the initial testing and the early
screening would help machine learning applications in predicting the
success rate of drugs by taking into account many biological factors.
Machine learning is also used with precision medicines to better
understand the mechanisms of a disease and, consequently, develop a
-
Robotic surgery – An innovative addition: Robotic surgery is
one of the advanced machine learning applications in healthcare. Even
though robotic surgery is nothing alien to healthcare at present,
machine learning help adds more to the use of robots in surgical
processes. Machine learning provides more precision in finding the
specific body parts or organs for surgery. To know more about our
-
Automation in healthcare: Automation is going to be one of the
major trends for firms in the healthcare industry. With the help of
machine learning applications, robotic surgeons will become completely
automated and substitute humans when it comes to surgical procedures.
Automation is also likely to be combined with machine learning
applications too.
-
