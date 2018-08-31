Infiniti Research : Highlights Key Applications of Machine Learning in Healthcare | Infiniti Research

Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the key applications of machine learning in healthcare.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005129/en/

Top Machine Learning Applications in Healthcare That You Must Appreciate (Graphic: Business Wire)

The constantly increasing population has put great pressure on the healthcare sector, especially in terms of offering quality treatment and healthcare services. Now, more than ever, people are demanding smart applications, healthcare services, and wearables that’ll help them to lead better lives and extend their lifespan. This need for a ‘better’ healthcare service is gradually creating the scope for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications in healthcare and pharma world. Today, AI, ML, and deep learning are moving to every imaginable domain, and healthcare, too, isn’t untouched.

To know more about the scope of our research engagement, request a proposal

“The need for a better healthcare service is increasingly creating the scope for artificial intelligence (AI) applications in the healthcare sector,” says an industry expert from Infiniti.

Applications of machine learning in healthcare:

Discovery and development of drug: Machine learning applications help in the discovery and development of drugs, varying from sequencing for next generation to applications in precision medicine. In the primary stage, the initial testing and the early screening would help machine learning applications in predicting the success rate of drugs by taking into account many biological factors. Machine learning is also used with precision medicines to better understand the mechanisms of a disease and, consequently, develop a better treatment plan for the diseases. To know more about our portfolio of market intelligence solutions , get in touch

Machine learning applications help in the discovery and development of drugs, varying from sequencing for next generation to applications in precision medicine. In the primary stage, the initial testing and the early screening would help machine learning applications in predicting the success rate of drugs by taking into account many biological factors. Machine learning is also used with precision medicines to better understand the mechanisms of a disease and, consequently, develop a better treatment plan for the diseases. , Robotic surgery – An innovative addition: Robotic surgery is one of the advanced machine learning applications in healthcare. Even though robotic surgery is nothing alien to healthcare at present, machine learning help adds more to the use of robots in surgical processes. Machine learning provides more precision in finding the specific body parts or organs for surgery. To know more about our portfolio of solutions , request a proposal

Robotic surgery is one of the advanced machine learning applications in healthcare. Even though robotic surgery is nothing alien to healthcare at present, machine learning help adds more to the use of robots in surgical processes. Machine learning provides more precision in finding the specific body parts or organs for surgery. , Automation in healthcare: Automation is going to be one of the major trends for firms in the healthcare industry. With the help of machine learning applications, robotic surgeons will become completely automated and substitute humans when it comes to surgical procedures. Automation is also likely to be combined with machine learning applications too.

Automation is going to be one of the major trends for firms in the healthcare industry. With the help of machine learning applications, robotic surgeons will become completely automated and substitute humans when it comes to surgical procedures. Automation is also likely to be combined with machine learning applications too. Get in touch, to know more about the key applications of machine learning in healthcare

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the key applications of machine learning in healthcare.

View the complete list of the key applications of machine learning in healthcare:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/machine-learning-applications-healthcare

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005129/en/