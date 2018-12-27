Infiniti Research : Improves the Performance for Businesses with Its State-of-the-Art Market Research Services

Leading market research solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has released information on how their solutions have helped companies better position their products and services in target markets. At present, companies planning to take their business to the next level and generate steady revenues, need to embrace new models and strategies to compete in the marketplace. This makes it vital for businesses to gain detailed insights into the competitors, understand customers' pain points and preferences, latest market trends, consumer buying patterns, economic shifts, and demographics to devise strategic business plans.

Businesses often lack the time and/or the end-user knowledge that is needed to develop an accurate and actionable forecast at the micro or strategic level. End-user knowledge is an issue with companies who sell primarily through distribution channels. Market sizing and forecasting services offered by market research companies help identify the size of the target market for both existing and new products and services and help companies to perform cost-effective, non-proprietary primary research by analyzing factors such as sales volume, potential number of customers, and sales revenues. Request a free proposal to know how our market research services can help you develop an accurate and actionable market forecast at the micro or strategic level.

To remain relevant in today’s competitive market space, companies not only have to anticipate changes but also have to proactively deal with such changes. Market trackers provide accurate estimates of market size, forecasts, and vendors for products and services all around the world and help in accurate planning and business management for organizations.

Companies need to leverage new business processes, organizational approaches, and technologies to stay ahead of their peers. This makes it imperative for them to benchmark their operations to that of competitors and to generate ideas to reduce costs, increase profits, strengthen customer loyalty and strategize for the new product or service launches. Consult with our industry experts to avail more information about our portfolio of market research services.

Recent corporate mergers and acquisitions aim to transform the acquirer’s business rather than reinforcing it. This has led to a decline in the number of attractive same-sector acquisition targets as investors search for ways to put their growing cash reserves to work. Major reasons behind M&As involve synergy, diversification, and growth. Moreover, acquisitions are done to increase supply-chain pricing power, eliminate competition, and to survive in the competitive market. The market research services offered by Infiniti Research helps companies to address uncertainties and promote long-term synergies along with pre-acquisition, due-diligence, and post-acquisition optimization.

In the era of big data and social media, it becomes imperative for companies to unfold the real power of market research. Companies sometimes become subject to their own bias toward quantitative data. People conducting market research, either for their employers or working as consultants, do not have in-depth expertise with both, qualitative and quantitative research methods, and they follow the method they are familiar with regardless of the need. The market research services offered by Infiniti Research help businesses to make the most of existing market opportunities and boost their profitability by objectively determining the approach required for business.

Despite spending significant resources on products and their launches, 80% of the products launched fail to make an impression on the market. With the aid of our market research services, companies can analyze the complete product development lifecycle, trade-offs, and gain insights on product-specific revenues to boost value proposition. However, companies, at times, might find it challenging to analyze statistical data and recorded market behavior over a defined period of time. Market research companies help in generating actionable insights using this data for strategizing and forecasting future business plans for companies. They also identify the dominant traits of the market and the consumers associated with it.

Economic uncertainties have changed the way companies operate globally. Businesses that used to operate smoothly with the help of forecasts and projections now refrain from making business judgments without a complete market analysis. They are more focused on leveraging market research services to identify risks and manage them before they even affect the business. This helps companies to make well-informed business decisions and mitigate risks that can pose problems.

“Companies need to address business complexities and leverage a holistic risk management strategy to survive in today’s complicated market landscape,” says Abhishek Kumar, Market Intelligence Head at Infiniti Research.

