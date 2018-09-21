Infiniti Research : Reveals the Primary Market Research Process Steps in Their Latest Article

Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions
provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the steps
in primary market research.
It’s surprising that market research methods are the primary thing on
which most organizations cut their marketing budgets. But it’s a fact
since every single market research process demands an investment of time
as well as finances. But this budget cutting is clearly not a smart
decision as market research helps companies to find, evaluate, and
assess business decisions. In fact, the market research process acts as
the support system of informed and wise business decisions. Thus, it
should be implemented by organizations to achieve the anticipated
output. A new research also shows that if the research process is being
performed in a proper manner by choosing the right types of market
research methods that suit a particular organization’s needs, then it
doesn’t have to be expensive.
The market research process simply refers to the set of processes or
steps that help attain knowledge about an identified target market with
an aim to endorse a product or service. A market researcher may use many
tools and resources, which he/she thinks is important for the analysis
of the targeted market. Most leading specialized and reputed market
research organizations provide market research services to several
small, medium, and large-sized business organizations at cost-effective
prices.
“For any business, the market research process demands an investment
of time as well as monetary investments,” says an industry expert
from Infiniti.
Steps in a Market Research Process:
-
Identifying the purpose of the research: The most important
step in every market research process is that the problem and the
reason for which the research is commenced should be clear. When the
aim of performing the research becomes clear, the result is more
-
Designing an appropriate plan of research: This research
process step includes the extraction of details to build a full-proof
plan for research. The specifics are extracted in many ways such as
interviewing the focus group and enlisting suitable research
questionnaires.
-
Data collection for research: This is the most significant and
difficult step of the market research process. Probabilities of
committing mistakes are very high at this stage. For instance, if the
respondent is not available in the survey method of data collection,
then there would be inconsistencies in data, leading to wrong results.
