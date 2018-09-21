Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infiniti Research : Reveals the Primary Market Research Process Steps in Their Latest Article

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the steps in primary market research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005226/en/

Key Steps Involved in The Market Research Process That You Must Consider. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key Steps Involved in The Market Research Process That You Must Consider. (Graphic: Business Wire)

It’s surprising that market research methods are the primary thing on which most organizations cut their marketing budgets. But it’s a fact since every single market research process demands an investment of time as well as finances. But this budget cutting is clearly not a smart decision as market research helps companies to find, evaluate, and assess business decisions. In fact, the market research process acts as the support system of informed and wise business decisions. Thus, it should be implemented by organizations to achieve the anticipated output. A new research also shows that if the research process is being performed in a proper manner by choosing the right types of market research methods that suit a particular organization’s needs, then it doesn’t have to be expensive.

To know more about the steps in primary market research, Request a proposal

The market research process simply refers to the set of processes or steps that help attain knowledge about an identified target market with an aim to endorse a product or service. A market researcher may use many tools and resources, which he/she thinks is important for the analysis of the targeted market. Most leading specialized and reputed market research organizations provide market research services to several small, medium, and large-sized business organizations at cost-effective prices.

“For any business, the market research process demands an investment of time as well as monetary investments,” says an industry expert from Infiniti.

Continue reading to know more about the primary market research process steps or get in touch with our analysts for a free consultation.

Steps in a Market Research Process:

  • Identifying the purpose of the research: The most important step in every market research process is that the problem and the reason for which the research is commenced should be clear. When the aim of performing the research becomes clear, the result is more desirable and satisfactory. To know more about our portfolio of primary market research process steps, Request a proposal
  • Designing an appropriate plan of research: This research process step includes the extraction of details to build a full-proof plan for research. The specifics are extracted in many ways such as interviewing the focus group and enlisting suitable research questionnaires.
  • Data collection for research: This is the most significant and difficult step of the market research process. Probabilities of committing mistakes are very high at this stage. For instance, if the respondent is not available in the survey method of data collection, then there would be inconsistencies in data, leading to wrong results. To know more about primary market research process steps, get in touch

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the primary market research process steps.

View the complete list of the primary market research process steps:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/market-research-process

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:35pRosCan Defines Numerous Strong Gold Anomalies at Its 100%-owned Kandiole Gold Project in West Mali
NE
02:35pROSCAN MINERALS : Defines Numerous Strong Gold Anomalies at Its 100%-owned Kandiole Gold Project in West Mali
EQ
02:34pDURECT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:34pUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Freddy’s BBQ and Mersea tied for 1st place at the 2018 Grand Prize for Young Entrepreneurs
PU
02:34pDOMO, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:34pBIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:34pAMERICANN INC : AmeriCann CEO to Present at Science and Education Conference in Massachusetts
AC
02:34pDUKE ENERGY : reaches agreement with consumer groups on Edwardsport costs
PR
02:33pMELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Melcos four hotels attain Green Key Awards Becoming Macaus first and only company to achieve global accolade for its efforts in sustainability
AQ
02:33pE TRADE FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
2MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
3NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation
5ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Makes Its Largest Deal Ever

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.