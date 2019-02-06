Log in
Infiniti Research : Reveals the Top Four Best Healthcare Market Research Strategies

02/06/2019 | 08:46pm EST

A well-known customer intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free supplement on the best healthcare market research strategies. The healthcare expenditure in the US is expected to reach close to $4 trillion in 2019. These increasing costs are prompting several people to opt out of healthcare programs. This downloadable supplement gives a comprehensive overview of why market research is vital for healthcare companies in reducing costs and the top market research strategies for the healthcare sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005576/en/

Top healthcare market research strategies (Graphic: Business Wire)

Top healthcare market research strategies (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to healthcare Industry experts at Infiniti Research, “The more healthcare players know about their target audience, greater are their chances to create platforms and communication avenues for their healthcare products and services.”

An effective market research engagement helps healthcare companies to track trends and adapt better to the evolving market environment. Get in touch with our experts to know more about our market research engagement.

Top healthcare market research strategies

  • Consumer Market Assessment (CMA) - Consumer Market Assessment Research is a market research strategy that is designed to capture representative insights from consumers. As the industry is ever-changing, it is advisable for companies in the healthcare sector to conduct market research assessments on an annual basis. One of the key objectives here is to determine whether an expansion project such as ambulatory care center, outpatient center, or a service line within the hospital is feasible.
  • Physician satisfaction research - Physicians act as the spokesperson for the healthcare company and the key touch-point that the patient encounters. So, it is important to not overlook the physicians' experience and feedback. Some of the key objective of this market research is to - improve the work-life balance resulting in better patient experience, find effective ways to communicate with physicians, and discover new programs to support them.
  • To read more, download this free supplement

Request for more information and know how we can help you understand your market better and give you a first-mover advantage in the market.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
