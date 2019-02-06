Infiniti Research : Reveals the Top Four Best Healthcare Market Research Strategies

A well-known customer intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has
announced the completion of their recent free supplement on the
best healthcare market research strategies. The healthcare
expenditure in the US is expected to reach close to $4 trillion in 2019.
These increasing costs are prompting several people to opt out of
healthcare programs. This downloadable supplement gives a comprehensive
overview of why market research is vital for healthcare companies in
reducing costs and the top market research strategies for the healthcare
sector.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005576/en/
Top healthcare market research strategies (Graphic: Business Wire)
According to healthcare Industry experts at Infiniti Research, “The more
healthcare players know about their target audience, greater are their
chances to create platforms and communication avenues for their
healthcare products and services.”
An effective market research engagement helps healthcare companies to
track trends and adapt better to the evolving market environment. Get
in touch with our experts to know more about
our market research engagement.
Top healthcare market research strategies
-
Consumer Market Assessment (CMA) - Consumer Market Assessment
Research is a market research strategy that is designed to capture
representative insights from consumers. As the industry is
ever-changing, it is advisable for companies in the healthcare sector
to conduct market research assessments on an annual basis. One of the
key objectives here is to determine whether an expansion project such
as ambulatory care center, outpatient center, or a service line within
the hospital is feasible.
-
Physician satisfaction research - Physicians act as the
spokesperson for the healthcare company and the key touch-point that
the patient encounters. So, it is important to not overlook the
physicians' experience and feedback. Some of the key objective of this
market research is to - improve the work-life balance resulting in
better patient experience, find effective ways to communicate with
physicians, and discover new programs to support them.
-
To read more, download
this free supplement
Request
for more information and know how we can help you understand
your market better and give you a first-mover advantage in the market.
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence
company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges.
Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help
analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop
intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005576/en/