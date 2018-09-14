Infiniti Research : Reveals the Types of Customer Segmentation Models to Give a Comprehensive View of the Customer as an Individual

Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions
provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the types
of customer segmentation models.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005101/en/
Types of Customer Segmentation Models that You Should Consider. (Photo: Business Wire)
Customer segmentation is important when organizations are trying to send
messages to a target market. Segmenting consumers allows marketing teams
to expand budgets and make the most of marketing money by reaching the
most perfect visitors who are likely to become leads, without wasting
money on impressions that might not get converted. Reaching to a large
number of people with the same general messages is a difficult task for
most marketing teams and it comes as no surprise that most
organization’s strategies fail when it comes to increasing customer
reach. This is where the role of customer segmentation models comes into
the picture. Efficiently designed customer segmentation models help in
knowing the customers by finding their unique interests, behaviors, and
preferences. It is, then, critical for companies who are looking to
improve personalization across all channels and gain a better
understanding of their customers. To know more about our complete
portfolio of market research solutions, Request
a free proposal
Now, it has become clear that there has been a shift towards
“customer-centric” business models. And this looks like an obvious
strategy for any company or brand, execution often proves to be a
challenge. It’s great that companies want to cater to their customers’
wants and needs, but when it comes down to it, it’s difficult to really
understand a single customer among the masses. Customer segmentation is
one technique that has proved useful for marketers to develop better
insights about their customers. Using segmentation, you can better
forecast the types of products and promotions that will resonate best
with which groups of people.
“Effectively designed customer segmentation models help in
understanding the customers by identifying their unique interests,
behaviors, and preferences,” says an industry expert from Infiniti.
Know more about the types of customer segmentation models or talk
to us, for a free consultation with our analysts.
Types of Customer Segmentation Strategies:
-
Demographic segmentation: Customer segmentation on the basis of
demographic data is a very precise way of personalizing the marketing
message. A lot of features can be considered such as age, location,
gender, ethnicity, household income, marital status, occupation, and
education level. But there is a certain trick to demographic
segmentation and that is to find the most powerful way to group the
customers so that it’s simpler to make a reliable and ongoing
conversation with them.
-
Geographic segmentation: This is one of the most generally used
types of customer segmentation strategies that use factors like
nations, states, cities, regions, postal/zip codes to segment the
customer base into many groups. This, in turn, helps marketers to run
customer specific promotional campaigns and offer exclusive products. To
know more about the types of customer segmentation strategies, Request
a proposal
Customer Segmentation Models
-
Segmentation based on the pattern of purchasing: Evaluating the
purchase patterns of customers shows light on what, how, and when the
targeted customers make the purchase. Further, this helps in finding
the regular shoppers as well as the shoppers of the highest value.
This is one of the direct ways to retain customers and is one of the
customer segmentation models that helps in retaining customers
successfully.
-
Segmentation based on goals of customer: The process of
customer segmentation needs and uses lots of data. Data such as their
geography, demography, and interests help in interpreting the goals of
the customers. Such customer segmentation models give a thorough and
in-depth analysis of the targeted customers. To know more about the
types of customer segmentation models, get
in touch
Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering
strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study
competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies.
Listed below are the types of customer segmentation models.
View the complete list of the types of customer segmentation models:
https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/customer-segmentation-models
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti
Research is a leading market intelligence company providing
smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research
studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive
activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent
business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005101/en/