Infiniti Research :'s Exclusive Market Study on the Impact of COVID-19 in Industries Including Telecom, Industrial Manufacturing, and Chemicals Now Available for FREE Download

08/24/2020 | 11:12am EDT

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. As the world continues to witness a global crisis of unprecedented scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic, professional advice, expertise, and timely intelligence are more critical now than ever before for business leaders across the globe. Infiniti Research’s team of industry experts and analysts are constantly monitoring the business impact of the COVID-19 crisis across sectors to help organizations prioritize response, mitigate risk, and continuously monitor the economic adversities on their business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005446/en/

Partner with Infiniti's research experts to analyze the impact of COVID-19 on your business. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Partner with Infiniti's research experts to analyze the impact of COVID-19 on your business. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request a free proposal to analyze the impact of COVID-19 on your business and understand the critical implications of the crisis on key industry factors.

Experts at Infiniti Research have curated an extensive collection of industry, regional, and global perspectives on how to tackle the ongoing crisis, some of these COVID-19 impact analysis resources are now available for FREE download:

Get in touch with an industry expert to strategize for business continuity and combat risks due to the global pandemic.

Infiniti’s COVID-19 recovery and response solutions

Challenged by the global pandemic, CEOs and other business leaders across sectors have made significant shifts in the way they think and adapt to the new normal. Experts at Infiniti Research are assisting several companies in measuring the impact of COVID-19 on their business and devise agile strategies to confront the challenges. Our COVID-19 support solutions include:

  • Market size analysis and forecast to understand the change in volumes and values post the COVID-19 crisis
  • Market trends analysis to help businesses evaluate how the market will evolve as an aftermath of the pandemic
  • Market opportunity identification can gauge the trends and pockets that are growing by analyzing customer insights, sentiment, and demand signals
  • Legal and regulatory assessment to evaluate the changes in current legal and regulatory system due to COVID-19
  • Industry KPI and best practices analysis to prepare for the rebound, gain agility, and ensure rapid response
  • Impact on price and price benchmarking analysis to better assess the short and long-term effects on economic scenarios, product categories, pricing, stock availability, and consumer behavior.
  • Country scorecards includes strategies for economic growth and ease-to-do-business analysis post-COVID-19 period

Want detailed insights into our COVID-19 support solutions portfolio? Get more info

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
