Infiniti Research's Market Entry Strategy: Increasing Sales, Business Stability, and Brand Recognition for Businesses

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has
announced the completion of their market
entry strategy for a fast food restaurant.
The client is one of the renowned fast food restaurants with
an annual income of over USD 40 billion. They serve consumers across 17
countries with a workforce of over 5000. They wanted to leverage
Infiniti Research's market intelligence solutions to conduct a market
entry strategy and assess the market’s opportunities in new geographies.
They also wanted a detailed analysis of the market components such as
entry barriers, new opportunities, and risks to capture higher market
shares in a cost-efficient manner.
The global fast food restaurants industry has always exhibited positive
growth despite varying consumer tastes and a recovering global economy.
However, the industry is not free of setbacks and challenges. According
to the Healthy Eating Index (HEI), the growth is expected to remain
stagnant in 2019 due to the rising health awareness among the people.
This is making it crucial for fast food restaurants to devise an
effective market entry strategy and start expanding their businesses
into previously unknown territories.
According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “The global
fast food industry is sensitive to changes in consumer spending.
Therefore, businesses must undertake concept development and testing
with consumers to ensure the implementation of effective strategies and
brand positioning.”
With the help of Infiniti Research, the client was able to assess the
market’s true potential and recognize potential business opportunities
across the market space. This helped them to enhance sales, business
stability, and brand recognition. The report provided on entry barriers,
new opportunities, risks, and competition also enabled the client to
capture higher market shares in the new segment. They were also able to
gain information on competitors’ strategies in terms of product range
and commercial network.
Infiniti Research’s market entry strategy
helped the client to:
-
Develop an accurate business model.
-
Increase sales, business stability, and brand recognition.
-
Infiniti Research’s market entry strategy
offered predictive insights on:
-
Capturing higher market share in the new segment
-
Analyzing competitors in terms of product range, their commercial
network, and service strategies.
-
