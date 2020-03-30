Infiniti's Competitive Intelligence Solution Enhanced Market Share by 23% for a Processed Food Company | Read the Complete Success Story to Know How

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitive intelligence solution for a processed food company.

Although the processed food industry has been witnessing positive growth over the past few years, deficiency of raw materials, storage constraints, transportation issues, and rising competition are increasing challenges for companies operating in the processed food industry. To set themselves apart from the crowd, companies in the processed food market will need to keep a close eye on competitors and alter their business strategies accordingly. Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution can help companies in the processed food industry to identify ways to differentiate themselves and improve competitive position.

Business Challenge: The client is a processed food supplier based out of North America. The client’s inability to keep up with the growing customer demand and competition in the market impacted the company’s bottom line. Also, they noted that their competitors have already started employing new technologies and processes to better reach the target customer segments. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution. By leveraging Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution, the client wanted to closely monitor competitors’ initiatives, understand how their competitors managed storage requirements, and analyze competitors’ supply chain activities.

Our Approach:

Analyzed the US processed food industry developments and market changes

Compared the client’s offerings with that of the top companies in the US processed food industry

Identified warehouse and transportation issues in the US processed food industry

Identified the latest technologies and processes in the US processed food industry

Business impact of the competitive intelligence solution for the processed food company

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to better plan supply chain activities, tackle storage and transportation issues, and gain a competitive edge in the US processed food industry. Within one year of leveraging our competitive intelligence solution, they were able to enhance market share by 23%.

Also, by leveraging Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solution, the client was able to:

Identify areas where they lacked in comparison to their competitors

Analyze their competitors’ infrastructure facilities and revamp their warehouse accordingly

Undertake robust packaging techniques to transport perishable food items without damage

Automate processes and speed up production and distribution activities

