Infiniti's Competitive Pricing Strategy Helped a Paints and Coatings Company Maximize Profits and Reduce Customer Attrition Rate | Read the Complete Success Story to Know How

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitive pricing strategy. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a paints and coatings company to track competitors’ pricing strategies and adjust their prices accordingly to achieve a higher rate of success.

Today, businesses use a variety of pricing strategies depending on their unique business goals and objectives. To set optimal prices for their products, businesses need to constantly monitor competitors’ pricing structures and models. This is where the real power of leveraging competitive pricing strategy comes into play. Competitive pricing strategy helps businesses to competitively set prices for their products and control the competition.

The business challenge: The client is a paints and coatings company based out of the United States. The client faced challenges in withstanding unexpected price variations in the market. Due to this, they encountered a huge dip in their sales and also started losing customers to their competitors. They wanted to monitor the pricing models employed by their competitors to withstand the market changes. As such, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive pricing strategy.

The solution offered: Infiniti’s competitor analysis solution helped the client to respond to price changes and prevent loss of market share to competitors. Also, the client was able to reduce the trial and error costs of the price-setting process by undertaking competitive pricing analysis. In addition, the client was able to adopt a flexible approach to adapt to the unexpected price fluctuations in the market. This helped them to maximize profits and reduce customer churn rate.

Infiniti’s competitive pricing strategy helped the client to:

Monitor competitors’ pricing strategies and proactively make informed business decisions

Compare the prices of their competitors and identify opportunities to differentiate products and services

Infiniti’s competitive pricing strategy offered predictive insights on:

Adapting to the unexpected price changes in the market

Setting optimal prices for their products

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Competitive Pricing Strategy | How Infiniti Helped a Paints and Coatings Company to Monitor Competitor's Pricing Strategies and Maximize Profits

